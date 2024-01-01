New 2024 Renault 5 electric car – everything we know with pictures

The Renault 5 – which took the small car market by storm in the Seventies – is being rebooted as an electric car, and is due to be officially unveiled in February 2024.

So far, the new electric Renault 5 has been revealed in concept car form. As these pictures show, the new 5 pays tribute to the styling of the original model, but we understand it will be longer and taller. And, of course, as an electric car, it will have a battery and an electric motor rather than an engine.

Visual echoes of the original model include the bluff front end and the sloping hatchback rear. LED lights feature at the front and rear, and the charging port is located on the bonnet, where the radiator grille would have been on the original.