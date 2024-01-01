New 2024 Renault 5 electric car – everything we know with pictures
The new Renault 5 – due in 2024 – will be an electric car that should be able to travel at least 200 miles between charges. Here's what the Renault 5 concept car looks like...
The Renault 5 – which took the small car market by storm in the Seventies – is being rebooted as an electric car, and is due to be officially unveiled in February 2024.
So far, the new electric Renault 5 has been revealed in concept car form. As these pictures show, the new 5 pays tribute to the styling of the original model, but we understand it will be longer and taller. And, of course, as an electric car, it will have a battery and an electric motor rather than an engine.
Visual echoes of the original model include the bluff front end and the sloping hatchback rear. LED lights feature at the front and rear, and the charging port is located on the bonnet, where the radiator grille would have been on the original.
Although Renault has not yet revealed technical specifications, power is likely to come from a single electric motor driving the front wheels. In terms of performance, we'd expect its acceleration figures to be dramatically quicker than the original 5's, but we don't have any numbers yet.
The new Renault 5 should be able to travel for at least 200 miles on a single charge – surpassing the 192 miles on offer from range-topping versions of the model it is expected to replace, the Renault Zoe.
For context, the Peugeot e-208 – one of the main electric car rivals – can officially cover up to 248 miles between charges if you go for the bigger of the two battery options.
Given the numerous performance versions of the original Renault 5, an electric hot hatch version of this new model can't be ruled out. Indeed, the 5 features wide rear haunches and a red stripe around its roof – clear hints back to the original Renault 5 GT Turbo.
Inside, we're expecting to see a digital dashboard, a central infotainment touchscreen capable of mirroring your smartphone using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as more visual references to the first Renault 5 (pictured below). The new car is expected to offer seating for five people, and at least as much boot space as today's Zoe.
The original Renault 5 – launched in 1972 – was at one time one of the best-selling cars in the world. It spawned numerous versions, including a hot performance model called the 5 Gordini, a convertible and a rally special called the Turbo 2. In was eventually replaced by the Renault Clio (launched in 1990).
The new 5 forms part of ambitious plans by Renault to launch 14 new models, including seven fully electric cars, by 2025. Renault has already confirmed that another of those fully electric cars will be a new Renault 4 electric small hatchback, which is likely to be the smallest car in the firm's line-up. The original Renault 4 went on sale in 1961 and lasted until 1992.
