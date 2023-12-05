BYD Atto 3 long-term test
Can an unfamiliar car brand show established names a thing or two when it comes to comfortable, practical and cost-effective electric motoring? We're finding out...
The car BYD Atto 3 Run by Chris Haining, Sub-editor
Why it’s here To find out whether an unfamiliar brand can show established names a thing or two when it comes to comfortable, practical and cost-effective electric motoring.
Needs to Cope with a long motorway commute, accommodate an active lifestyle and be easy to live with day to day
Mileage 12582 List price £39,695 Target Price £39,695 Price as tested £38,990 Test range 200-244 miles Official range 260 miles
4 December 2023 – Cleanliness is through the roof
My time with the BYD Atto 3 has had a wholly unexpected effect on me: I quite enjoy washing it. While its overall shape is perhaps not as chiselled or handsome as those of some electric SUVs, its many different surface textures and materials really pop when not obscured by grime.
Whenever I use the voice control system to open the blind for the panoramic glass roof, though, I’m immediately reminded of the shoddiness of my cleaning efforts, when I see the unconquered filth all over the glass panel.
Speaking of voice control and the glass roof, when I ask for it to be opened when I’m doing 40mph, the system’s female voice says “you’re driving pretty fast, so I’ll open it half way”, and I suppose that’s fair enough. When I ask for the same at motorway speeds, though, she says exactly the same thing – but then declines to open the sunroof at all. Such a tease.
