BYD Atto 3 long-term test
BYD Atto 3 long-term test

Can an unfamiliar car brand show established names a thing or two when it comes to comfortable, practical and cost-effective electric motoring? We're finding out...

Long Term BYD Atto 3 rooftop
Chris Haining
Published05 December 2023
The car BYD Atto 3 Run by Chris Haining, Sub-editor

Why it’s here To find out whether an unfamiliar brand can show established names a thing or two when it comes to comfortable, practical and cost-effective electric motoring.

Needs to Cope with a long motorway commute, accommodate an active lifestyle and be easy to live with day to day

Mileage 12582 List price £39,695 Target Price £39,695 Price as tested £38,990  Test range 200-244 miles Official range 260 miles 

4 December 2023 – Cleanliness is through the roof

My time with the BYD Atto 3 has had a wholly unexpected effect on me: I quite enjoy washing it. While its overall shape is perhaps not as chiselled or handsome as those of some electric SUVs, its many different surface textures and materials really pop when not obscured by grime.

BYD Atto 3 2023 long-term test washing

Whenever I use the voice control system to open the blind for the panoramic glass roof, though, I’m immediately reminded of the shoddiness of my cleaning efforts, when I see the unconquered filth all over the glass panel.

BYD Atto 3 2023 long-term test sunroof

Speaking of voice control and the glass roof, when I ask for it to be opened when I’m doing 40mph, the system’s female voice says “you’re driving pretty fast, so I’ll open it half way”, and I suppose that’s fair enough. When I ask for the same at motorway speeds, though, she says exactly the same thing – but then declines to open the sunroof at all. Such a tease.

