New Citroën 2CV could be brand’s answer to Renault 5
Citroën is coming round to the idea of bringing back an icon from its past, but it’s also readying a car that looks like nothing we’ve seen before...
Citroën is considering reviving its iconic 2CV, after seeing how well the new Renault 5 (R5) has been received.
Asked whether his brand would produce an answer to the R5 – and other retro-designed models – Citroën CEO, Thierry Koskas, told What Car?: “We don’t want every new vehicle that we launch to be a reminder of something that came before, but making a statement car that draws on our heritage is something we’re considering.”
“Citroën probably has one of the richest heritages in the car industry,” Koskas added. “Most obviously there’s the 2CV and DS, but we have plenty of other icons.”
The comments suggest a change of heart from Citroën, which has previously dismissed talk of a new 2CV out of hand, describing it as “vapourware”.
In order to keep the price down, a new 2CV would probably use the same underpinnings as the Citroën e-C3. However, Koskas ruled out offering anything smaller than that car – aside from the Citroën Ami quadricycle.
Reflecting his comments about not just wanting to produce cars that look to the past, later this year Citroën will show a concept that represents the brand’s vision for the next big thing after SUVs.
“At the moment, the popularity of SUVs is still growing, not only in Europe, but everywhere in the world,” Koskas said. “However, at some point they may fade away and be replaced with something else, and we’re exploring what that might be.”
According to Koskas the concept will be “an unusual shape and show Citroën’s vision for the future of comfort and space”.
Citroën is also planning to introduce an eight-year/110,000-mile warranty, which will be offered across its entire model range. As with Toyota's 10-year/100,000-mile warranty, cars will initially get three years of cover, but after that, an extra year will be added (up to eight years) every time the car is serviced at a main dealer.
Citroën has an impressive reliability record, having finished 7th out of 31 brands in the 2024 What Car? Reliability Survey.
