New Citroën 2CV could be brand’s answer to Renault 5

Citroën is considering reviving its iconic 2CV, after seeing how well the new Renault 5 (R5) has been received.

Asked whether his brand would produce an answer to the R5 – and other retro-designed models – Citroën CEO, Thierry Koskas, told What Car?: “We don’t want every new vehicle that we launch to be a reminder of something that came before, but making a statement car that draws on our heritage is something we’re considering.”

“Citroën probably has one of the richest heritages in the car industry,” Koskas added. “Most obviously there’s the 2CV and DS, but we have plenty of other icons.”