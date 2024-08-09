Deal of the Day: Save more than £6400 on a new Citroën ë-C4
A comfy cruiser with a snazzy interior, the Citroën ë-C4 is a nice place to spend time. It’s also our Deal of the Day for 12 August...
The Citroën ë-C4 is a small electric SUV – not that it’s easy to work that out at a glance. It’s almost indistinguishable from its petrol-powered twin, the Citroën C4; the ‘ë’ badges on the doors and tailgate are about the only giveaway.
Both cars major on comfort and refinement, offering a cosseting ride and proving remarkably hushed at speed. The electric option edges ahead in this regard because there’s no engine or gearbox to disturb the peace.
- Save £5581 on a new Citroën ë-C4 You!
- Save £6110 on a new Citroën ë-C4 110kW Max
- Save £6272on a new Citroën ë-C4 115kW Max
- Save £6481 on a new Citroën ë-C4 115kW ë-series
The ë-C4 shares its underpinnings with other Stellantis electric cars such as the Peugeot e-2008 and, like that car, is available with your choice of two battery options. The standard battery has a 46.3kWh usable capacity and powers a 134bhp electric motor, a combination that can officially take you around 220 miles between charges. For an extra £900 or so, you can get your ë-C4 with a 154bhp motor and a larger, 50.8kWh battery which extends the official range to 260 miles.
We reckon entry-level You! trim represents the best value for money. In fact, once you factor in our discounts, the Citroën ë-C4 You! actually undercuts some of the cheapest electric cars on sale, including the closely related Vauxhall Mokka Electric. Standard equipment includes automatic dual-zone air conditioning, electrically heated and adjustable door mirrors, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, cruise control, keyless entry, keyless start and the 46.3kWh battery.
If you want a few extra goodies, consider stepping up to the mid-range Citroën ë-C4 115kW Max. This adds heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, a higher quality infotainment screen and more. You can currently save £6272 on this version with the 50.8kWh battery, or £6110 if you opt for the cheaper Citroën ë-C4 110kW Max. The biggest Target Price discount, of £6481, is on the range-topping Citroën ë-C4 115kW ë-series.
And no matter which ë-C4 you choose, you can take advantage of Citroën’s 0% APR finance offer when you buy through What Car? on a PCP deal.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Citroën ë-C4 deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- Browse Citroën ë-C4 deals
- View our Citroën ë-C4 You! deal
- View our Citroën ë-C4 110kW Max deal
- View our Citroën ë-C4 115kW Max deal
- View our Citroën ë-C4 115kW ë-series deal
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Save up to £9000 on a new Polestar 2
Best small electric cars 2024 - the top 10, plus one to avoid
Think going electric has to be expensive? Well, the best small EVs prove otherwise, but which models are we talking about, and which one should you avoid at all costs?
BMW i5 long-term test
Does the electric version of BMW’s latest 5 Series executive saloon impress as much as the larger and pricier i7? We're living with an i5 to find out