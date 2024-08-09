Deal of the Day: Save more than £6400 on a new Citroën ë-C4

The Citroën ë-C4 is a small electric SUV – not that it’s easy to work that out at a glance. It’s almost indistinguishable from its petrol-powered twin, the Citroën C4; the ‘ë’ badges on the doors and tailgate are about the only giveaway.

Both cars major on comfort and refinement, offering a cosseting ride and proving remarkably hushed at speed. The electric option edges ahead in this regard because there’s no engine or gearbox to disturb the peace.

