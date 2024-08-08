Deal of the Day: Save up to £9000 on a new Polestar 2

The Model 3 – the current class leader – is more practical and sharper to drive, but the Polestar 2 is still a great choice if you value a plush interior and cover enough miles to benefit from its longer maximum official range.

But which version of the Polestar 2 is for you? Here’s a rundown of the different options, and how much you could save on each of them…

Kicking off the line-up is the Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor. This version can officially cover 339 miles on a charge and, despite being the entry-level variant, can sprint from 0-60mph in around six seconds.

Then there’s the Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor – that’s the one with the attention-grabbing range figure. It’s a bit more powerful than the standard car, and gets a larger 79kWh battery to help it go the extra mile(s). There’s also an all-wheel-drive version, the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor. The addition of a second electric motor driving the front wheels brings the 0-60mph time down to just 4.3 seconds, but it also reduces the official range to 368 miles.

If none of these sound exciting enough to you, then take a look at the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Performance Pack. This version produces a whopping 469bhp, meaning a 0-60mph dash takes just four seconds.