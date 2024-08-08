Deal of the Day: Save up to £9000 on a new Polestar 2
The Polestar 2 has an upmarket interior and an impressive official range, and is our Deal of the Day for 9 August...
If you want an electric car that’ll officially cover more than 400 miles on a charge, your list of options is rather a short one. In better news, the Polestar 2 – in Long Range form – not only belongs on this list, it’s the most affordable model there.
Sure, its official range of 406 miles isn’t quite a match for that of the Peugeot e-3008 Electric 230 (422 miles) or Volkswagen ID 7 Pro S Match (436 miles), but the former model is still yet to reach showrooms, and the latter will set you back around £7000 more once you factor in the Polestar discounts available through our free New Car Deals service.
- Save £1000 on a Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor
- Save £1000 on a Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor
- Save £5000 on a Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor
- Save £5000 on a Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Performance Pack
- Save £9000 on a Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Plus Pack
And there’s more to the Polestar 2 than just the potential for hassle-free long-distance trips. It offers a great driving position (although some extra side support wouldn’t go amiss), as well as decent visibility, plus standard-fit front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera. The Polestar also has a more upmarket interior than the rival Tesla Model 3, with a good mixture of high-quality materials.
The Model 3 – the current class leader – is more practical and sharper to drive, but the Polestar 2 is still a great choice if you value a plush interior and cover enough miles to benefit from its longer maximum official range.
But which version of the Polestar 2 is for you? Here’s a rundown of the different options, and how much you could save on each of them…
Kicking off the line-up is the Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor. This version can officially cover 339 miles on a charge and, despite being the entry-level variant, can sprint from 0-60mph in around six seconds.
Then there’s the Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor – that’s the one with the attention-grabbing range figure. It’s a bit more powerful than the standard car, and gets a larger 79kWh battery to help it go the extra mile(s). There’s also an all-wheel-drive version, the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor. The addition of a second electric motor driving the front wheels brings the 0-60mph time down to just 4.3 seconds, but it also reduces the official range to 368 miles.
If none of these sound exciting enough to you, then take a look at the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Performance Pack. This version produces a whopping 469bhp, meaning a 0-60mph dash takes just four seconds.
You can currently save £1000 on either of the single-motor variants of the Polestar 2, or £5000 on a dual-motor car. However, if you combine either of the dual-motor cars with the Plus Pack, that discount rises to £9000. This adds a panoramic glass roof, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, heated rear seats, vegan upholstery and a heat pump to the already generous standard equipment.
What’s more, Polestar is offering 0% APR finance across the range, meaning you could save thousands in interest payments over a four-year PCP term.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Polestar 2 deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- Browse Polestar 2 deals
- View our Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor deal
- View our Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor deal
- View our Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor deal
- View our Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Performance Pack deal
- View our Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Plus Pack deal
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Buy a new Ford Explorer with 0% interest
Best small electric cars 2024 - the top 10, plus one to avoid
Think going electric has to be expensive? Well, the best small EVs prove otherwise, but which models are we talking about, and which one should you avoid at all costs?
Honda e:Ny1 long-term test
Is the Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV a sensible choice for tackling city centre roads plus longer trips to the countryside? We're living with one to find out