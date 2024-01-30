The best plug-in hybrid company cars you can get in the UK

If you're getting a new fleet car, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) can make a lot of sense. After all, you'll save on company car tax compared with a non-PHEV petrol or diesel but won't have the charging worries electric car drivers can face.

Car manufacturers have been quick to recognise this, and plenty of traditional company car favourites are now available in plug-in form – the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes C-Class, for example.

Plus, PHEVs' official electric-only ranges are getting longer as the technology matures. That's great news, because the BIK tax system currently rewards you for choosing a model that can do a decent number of miles without burning any fuel.