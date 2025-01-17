Car of the Year Awards 2025: Best plug-in hybrid to drive

SUVs may be getting better to drive all the time, but very few of them can compete with lower and usually lighter saloons when it comes to handling. And anyone after a plug-in hybrid that majors on driver appeal should look no further than the recently refreshed BMW 330e.

Like any 3 Series, the 330e combines sharp handling and precise steering with a plush ride, as long as you specify optional adaptive suspension. Okay, it’s not quite as brilliant to drive as the cheaper 320i, but it’s so close that it’s still our pick of the 3 Series line-up, thanks to the financial advantages of it being a plug-in hybrid.