Car of the Year Awards 2025: Best plug-in hybrid to drive
The best plug-in hybrid cars offer a long all-electric range, reducing fuel consumption, emissions and tax bills. Yet they must still drive well and not compromise on practicality...
BMW 3 Series 330e M Sport
SUVs may be getting better to drive all the time, but very few of them can compete with lower and usually lighter saloons when it comes to handling. And anyone after a plug-in hybrid that majors on driver appeal should look no further than the recently refreshed BMW 330e.
Like any 3 Series, the 330e combines sharp handling and precise steering with a plush ride, as long as you specify optional adaptive suspension. Okay, it’s not quite as brilliant to drive as the cheaper 320i, but it’s so close that it’s still our pick of the 3 Series line-up, thanks to the financial advantages of it being a plug-in hybrid.
The 330e is a lot more fun than the rival Mercedes-Benz C300e, too, yet its official electric range of 62 miles isn’t too far adrift of the Merc’s 71- mile best. Alternatively, when the 2.0-litre petrol engine and electric motor are working together, they produce a thumping 288bhp, giving the 330e a serious turn of speed; 0-62mph takes just 5.9sec. And the transition from petrol to electric drive is seamless.
Like the Range Rover Sport, the 330e can’t match the MG HS’s value proposition, but it definitely has its own appeal.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here