The most popular company cars in the UK

The fleet car market represents a big chunk of new car registrations in the UK each year, but which models are the most popular choices for company car drivers?

Well, so far in 2023, the Nissan Qashqai has been the top pick in this section of the market, followed by the Kia Sportage.

They were followed in third and fourth place by two models that are available in petrol and electric versions, the Vauxhall Corsa and the Vauxhall Mokka. The Tesla Model Y electric car came fifth.