The most popular company cars in the UK
New SMMT figures reveal the five most popular car and SUV models chosen by fleet and company car drivers in the UK so far in 2023. Here's the full list.....
The fleet car market represents a big chunk of new car registrations in the UK each year, but which models are the most popular choices for company car drivers?
Well, so far in 2023, the Nissan Qashqai has been the top pick in this section of the market, followed by the Kia Sportage.
They were followed in third and fourth place by two models that are available in petrol and electric versions, the Vauxhall Corsa and the Vauxhall Mokka. The Tesla Model Y electric car came fifth.
Reflecting the market as a whole, the list – based on new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) – is dominated by SUVs.
Below we list the five most popular cars by fleet registrations based on the SMMT's figures for January 1, 2023 to November 30, 2023.
We also give our What Car? road testers' rating for each model, details of the cheapest version based on list price, and how much it will cost to run in benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax, plus a link to our full new car review.
Note that for some models, a version with a higher list price might work out cheaper to run as a fleet car if the CO2 emissions figure is much lower (or zero, as is the case with fully electric cars). You can find out more with our cheapest company cars guide.
The five best-selling fleet cars in the UK
1. Nissan Qashqai
Number of registrations 25,618
What Car? rating 4/5
Cheapest version 1.3 Visia
List price £26,820
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £147.50
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £295
This immensely popular family SUV has long been a big seller, so it's no surprise to see that it's a favourite with company car drivers too. Our road testers have been impressed by its smart interior and great driving position, but if you're looking for a fun-to-drive model, there are other strong contenders to consider.
2. Kia Sportage
Number of registrations 23,021
What Car? rating 5/5
Cheapest version 1.6T GDi 2
List price £29,045
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £164.58
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £329.17
As a category winner at our 2023 Car of the Year Awards, the Sportage is top of its class right now. It gives you plenty of practicality at a competitive price, and is also available with a wide choice of engines, including a mild hybrid (MHEV) and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV).
3. Vauxhall Corsa and Corsa Electric
Number of registrations 22,024
What Car? rating 3/5
Cheapest version 1.2 Design (petrol)
List price £19,360
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £93.58
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £187.67
The Corsa has been one of the UK's most popular models for years, offering low-costs motoring to small car buyers. And now its available not only with a choice of 1.2-litre petrol engines, but also as an electric car. It's a solid choice if you can get a good deal, but we think there are better rivals out there.
Vauxhall Corsa review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric review
4. Vauxhall Mokka and Mokka Electric
Number of registrations 21,462
What Car? rating 3/5
Cheapest version 1.2 Turbo 100 Design (petrol)
List price £24,395
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £117.92
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £235.83
Like the Corsa, the Mokka small SUV comes with traditional 1.2-litre petrol engines with various power outputs or as an electric SUV. Also like the Corsa, our road testers have given it a three-star rating, so we think it's wise to consider whether other models meet your needs better before committing.
Vauxhall Mokka review
Vauxhall Mokka Electric review
5. Tesla Model Y
Number of registrations 20,469
What Car? rating 4/5
Cheapest version RWD
List price £44,935
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £15
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £30
The Model Y is an electric SUV that takes many of the qualities of the Tesla Model 3 but combines them with a bit more interior space and a higher driving position. Performance is quick and the official range varies from 283 miles to 331 miles, depending on the version you choose.
