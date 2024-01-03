Extended car warranty guide 2024

Whichever type of warranty you choose, the foremost requirement is that it should protect you against the unexpected failure of important components and systems on your car, such as the engine, gearbox, electrics, steering and suspension. Items that stop working due to wear and tear can also be covered, as we’ll explain later, but it’s the expensive major components that you need to worry about first.

All extended warranties should tell you which items they cover, as well as stating any that are excluded. If that’s unclear, or the policy’s terms and conditions aren’t easily accessible, our advice would be to steer clear of that product.

Many warranties sold by independent companies will allow you to choose the level of cover you require and the items you want covered. So, if you want insurance against the braking system or infotainment system failing, for example, you can specify this. The cost of the warranty will generally depend on the car’s age, the make and model and your typical annual mileage.

What should I look out for?

The range of warranty products available is wide, and you need to make sure that you’re comparing like for like, as well as that the products you’re considering will be suitable. There are three key phrases that you need to understand and watch out for in your extended warranty contract: ‘betterment’, ‘consequential failure’ and ‘wear and tear’.

Betterment means that if your car requires a new part to get it up and running again, some warranty providers will send you a bill, because the new part is better than the original one and, as such, has increased the value of the car. If that part is a new engine or gearbox, it could leave you facing a bill for thousands of pounds. Make sure you understand the warranty provider’s position on betterment before you sign anything.