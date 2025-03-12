2026 electric BMW 3 Series previewed ahead of launch

It’s expected that the new 3 Series will carry over the i3 badge, though don’t let names fool you – it seems that it’ll look quite different to the original, and long-discontinued BMW i3 hatchback. Despite currently being wrapped in camouflage, we can see some stark differences in the appearance of the new 3 Series compared with BMW’s current lineup. Based on the Neue Klasse concept unveiled in 2023 (pictured below), the new 3 Series gets a pair of kidney-shaped grilles spanning the width of the front bumper, which will house sensors for the car’s driving assist systems.

However, it swaps some of the concept’s more unconventional features, such as its ultra-slim sharp headlights, for more traditional ones. The inclusion of a full-width lower bumper certainly helps it look more road-friendly. The Neue Klasse concept featured a tech-focused interior that did away with physical controls, including the iDrive rotary wheel that we found to be a highlight on other models. Instead, it received a central touchscreen and full-width head-up display alongside haptic steering-wheel controls. The concept was also fitted with a squared-off steering wheel and a floating centre console, with space for a wireless phone charger. We’ve already got to grips with the new iDrive system, and were impressed with the graphics, although it would be easier to access some functions using a physical controller, rather than the touchscreen.

The new 3 Series will be sold with both electric and combustion power, like its stablemates the 4 Series and 5 Series. This is expected to be followed by the 3 Series Touring estate, and it could usher in a fully electric BMW M3, too.

The next-generation 3 Series is expected to arrive in 2026 following the launch of the closely-related iX3 SUV. No prices have been confirmed yet, but we’d expect them to start in line with the upcoming Mercedes CLA at around £45,000.