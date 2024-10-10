What is the latest autonomous car technology?

The cleverest self-driving systems can also take control of the steering and acceleration to move the car out of harm’s way or take control in an emergency if the driver becomes unresponsive.

German government research credits driver assistance systems with playing a significant role in reducing road deaths by 67% since they were first introduced in 2000. Looking forward, EU research states that if all cars were fitted with the six most common active safety systems, also known as advanced driver assistance technology systems (ADAS), there would be a 24% reduction in accidents - that equates to 18,925 collisions avoided.

Here we take a look at the latest self-driving systems, and the ones that’ll be fitted to new cars soon.

Enhanced front assistance

The latest innovations in this technology almost make it feel like your car can see round corners. Models such as the latest Volkswagen Passat can spot a car that’s travelling on a side road towards your car as you approach a junction, and apply the brakes to avert a crash.

The Volkswagen system uses a combination of cameras (one fitted under each headlight and one at the top of the windscreen) and a radar camera behind the car’s bonnet badge to detect vehicles approaching from either side. It will prevent a collision at up to 37mph.

Developed on underpinnings used throughout the VW Group, the system can be added to a large number of current and future models from not only VW, but also Audi, Cupra and Skoda.