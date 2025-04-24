Volkswagen Passat long-term test: report 4
Can this plug-in hybrid estate be the perfect photographer's assistant? We're living with one for six months to find out...
The car VW Passat 1.5 TSI eHybrid 204 DSG Life | Run by Max Eldeston, senior photographer
Why it’s here To see if the Passat’s reputation for comfortable and spacious transport endures in its latest generation
Needs to Function as a mobile office, have space for all my photography kit, and be comfortable enough to spend long hours at the wheel
Mileage 7054 List price £44,850 Target Price £41,000 Price as tested £45,160 Test economy 58.1mpg Official economy 755mpg
1 April 2025 – Economical engineering
I’m a big fan of nature documentaries, and if there’s one message which is hammered home to me each time I sit down to watch Attenborough and company, it’s that the world is getting warmer. So when it came to choosing my new car, I wanted to do my bit by going for a plug-in hybrid.
The technology in my Volkswagen Passat goes one step further than the Toyota Highlander I ran back in 2021. That car was a regular hybrid, and my overall fuel economy figure of 37.4mpg after 11,000 miles was impressive, if not outstanding.
The Passat, on the other hand, gets a 19.7kWh battery which gives it an official electric range of up to 81 miles. And if I keep it topped up as much as possible, the official tests say I should see 755mpg. Since we know that figure to be unrealistic, though, I’m pretty happy with the 58.1mpg I’m managing so far.
My real-world economy is especially impressive when you remember that I live in a flat with no access to my own charging point, so am reliant on the public charging network, which can be patchy in terms of both speed and reliability.
I’ve made it a habit to pull in to the nearest and fastest charger available when I’m on my way home from a photoshoot. And thankfully, my experiences so far have mostly been good. On the two occasions I’ve been let down, one was down to a faulty charger, and the other was down to Zapmap claiming there were chargers where, I can assure you, there weren’t.
Plugging into a fast charger means I can take the Passat from 0-80% of its range – enough for about 55 miles – in half an hour. And while it’s filling up, I do the same, or settle down to start editing the day’s photos.
When I set off again, I’m keen to maximise the range I’ve just created, so I’m pleased that the Passat’s infotainment screen tells me how many more miles of potential range I could have if I gave up certain things, like the air conditioning or heated seats. That’s helping me to drive as economically as possible, which is good news for both my wallet and Mr. Attenborough.
