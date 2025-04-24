Volkswagen Passat long-term test: report 4

The Passat, on the other hand, gets a 19.7kWh battery which gives it an official electric range of up to 81 miles. And if I keep it topped up as much as possible, the official tests say I should see 755mpg. Since we know that figure to be unrealistic, though, I’m pretty happy with the 58.1mpg I’m managing so far. My real-world economy is especially impressive when you remember that I live in a flat with no access to my own charging point, so am reliant on the public charging network, which can be patchy in terms of both speed and reliability.

I’ve made it a habit to pull in to the nearest and fastest charger available when I’m on my way home from a photoshoot. And thankfully, my experiences so far have mostly been good. On the two occasions I’ve been let down, one was down to a faulty charger, and the other was down to Zapmap claiming there were chargers where, I can assure you, there weren’t. Plugging into a fast charger means I can take the Passat from 0-80% of its range – enough for about 55 miles – in half an hour. And while it’s filling up, I do the same, or settle down to start editing the day’s photos.

When I set off again, I'm keen to maximise the range I've just created, so I'm pleased that the Passat's infotainment screen tells me how many more miles of potential range I could have if I gave up certain things, like the air conditioning or heated seats. That's helping me to drive as economically as possible, which is good news for both my wallet and Mr. Attenborough.