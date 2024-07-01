Used test: Volkswagen Golf vs Volkswagen T-Cross

Comfortable and refined, the Golf has long been a popular family car

Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI 115 SE

List price when new £19,555

Price today £13,000*

Available from 2019-present

The T-Cross is roomy and versatile for its size, plus it has SUV style on its side

*Price today is based on a 2019 model with average mileage and full service history, correct at time of writing

In TV and film, you'll sometimes come across the cliché of a character experiencing a dilemma, only to be presented with an angel on one shoulder and the devil on the other. The angel is telling the protagonist to play it safe, while the devil is egging on their more rebellious side. It can be easy to experience when buying a car: do you go with what's familiar or try something perhaps new and exciting?

Take these two VWs, the Volkswagen Golf and Volkswagen T-Cross. The former is a best-selling family car that's been around for eight generations over 50 years, while the latter only came into being in 2019. It's a small SUV, though, meaning the promise of a higher driving position and potentially greater practicality.