New BMW M3 CS Touring revealed: performance car gets 542bhp for £120k

On sale March | Price from £120,600

Think of the new BMW M3 CS Touring as being like a Big Tasty with Bacon from McDonalds. It has all the key ingredients which make the BMW M3 Touring such a tasty treat – it's our reigning Performance Car of the Year, remember – but adds an extra dollop of deliciousness.

Indeed, the new M3 CS Touring should be pretty tasty, with an output of 542bhp from its 3.0-litre engine – that’s slightly more than the current M3 Touring. This jump in power allows it to complete a 0-62mph sprint in an official 3.5sec, which is even speedier than the Porsche Panamera GTS, but the Audi RS6 Avant will get there marginally faster.