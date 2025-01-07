2025 Mercedes CLA EV and petrol models major on efficiency

It’s expected the CLA will be a class leader in efficiency, especially after a prototype model broke another record for the longest distance covered in 24 hours by an EV, when it drove 2410 miles around Italy’s Nardò Ring test track in November.

The new CLA takes some technical inspiration from Mercedes’ EQXX concept, which recorded an average of 8.4 miles per kWh when it travelled more than 600 miles across the Arabian Peninsula earlier this year. That makes it – currently – the world’s longest-range EV .

Mercedes has said that the new battery could be able to achieve a huge real-world efficiency figure of 5.18miles/kWh, which is even more impressive than the 4.4miles/kWh the Model 3 delivered when it topped the leaderboard in our summer range test.

If the CLA can manage this, then the larger battery should be able to deliver around 440 miles of range – showing some extremely competitive potential. The Long Range Model 3, for instance, manages an official 390 miles between charges.

As standard, an 800V architecture allows for charging speeds of up to 320kW, so a 10-80% top-up could take as little as 10 minutes. The rear motor should also be able to recharge at up to 200kW under deceleration.

Following the EV, a mild hybrid model will arrive in late 2025, combining a 1.5-litre four cylinder petrol engine with a 27bhp electric motor, which should be able to recharge at 25kW under deceleration.

Depending on the version, the total output will be 134bhp or 161bhp through the front wheels, or, on range-topping 4Matic versions, 188bhp through all four wheels.