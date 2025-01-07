New BMW iDrive infotainment system goes controller-free

That means saying ‘Hey BMW’ to your car will allow it to do everything from changing the temperature to recommending a route to a nearby beach in sunny weather. And like with other AI-powered systems, including those powered by ChatGPT in Peugeot and Volkswagen models, the virtual assistant will actively offer suggestions on your trip based on your driving profile.

The passenger side of the Panoramic Vision unit can be configured to show information from up to six widgets, ranging from weather to media information, and from outside air quality to contacts from your mobile phone.

The size of the Panoramic Vision unit depends on which model you’re driving, but stretches from pillar to pillar across the full width of the car.

As with today’s BMW models, extra driving information including navigation instructions are projected onto the windscreen, above the Panoramic Vision strip. However, the new generation of iDrive includes powerful augmented reality navigation, overlaying your view through the windscreen with real-time directions. Between that, the navigation map shown in the Panoramic Vision unit, and a third map shown as part of the infotainment touchscreen, you should have little excuse for missing directions.

The infotainment touchscreen itself measures 17.9in and is angled towards the driver. Its shape, BMW says, is so drivers can reach every function without having to extend their arm beyond its natural arc of movement.