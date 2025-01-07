New BMW iDrive infotainment system goes controller-free
New-generation BMW iDrive infotainment system features panoramic display, but ditches one of our favourite features – and we’ve tried it...
The next generation of BMW’s iDrive infotainment system will move almost entirely away from buttons, leaving almost every function to be controlled using either touch or voice – and we got to grips with it at an exclusive event.
The new setup, which is powered by the tenth generation of the German brand’s software, will be seen first in the new BMW iX3 electric SUV, due to arrive in the summer.
In a radical departure from today’s BMW models, the 2025 iDrive system – dubbed Panoramic iDrive and running software named BMW Operating System X – doesn’t feature a traditional instrument cluster. Instead, driving information is presented as part of a wide media strip which runs the width of the car, with the information projected onto a black reflective strip of material, much like a head-up display.
The driver’s side of this strip contains speed, driving and media information. The middle is given over to either a BMW logo, or the brand’s new virtual assistant, which will be powered by the upcoming Amazon Alexa artificial intelligence service.
That means saying ‘Hey BMW’ to your car will allow it to do everything from changing the temperature to recommending a route to a nearby beach in sunny weather. And like with other AI-powered systems, including those powered by ChatGPT in Peugeot and Volkswagen models, the virtual assistant will actively offer suggestions on your trip based on your driving profile.
The passenger side of the Panoramic Vision unit can be configured to show information from up to six widgets, ranging from weather to media information, and from outside air quality to contacts from your mobile phone.
The size of the Panoramic Vision unit depends on which model you’re driving, but stretches from pillar to pillar across the full width of the car.
As with today’s BMW models, extra driving information including navigation instructions are projected onto the windscreen, above the Panoramic Vision strip. However, the new generation of iDrive includes powerful augmented reality navigation, overlaying your view through the windscreen with real-time directions. Between that, the navigation map shown in the Panoramic Vision unit, and a third map shown as part of the infotainment touchscreen, you should have little excuse for missing directions.
The infotainment touchscreen itself measures 17.9in and is angled towards the driver. Its shape, BMW says, is so drivers can reach every function without having to extend their arm beyond its natural arc of movement.
However, in what is potentially a backwards step for usability, the system doesn’t include the rotary controller we’ve praised on BMW models previously. The brand says the lack of a controller in its new-generation models is in response to declining use from customers, but it means simple functions such as changing the temperature inside the car now involves pressing the touchscreen or using voice control. At least the climate controls, as well as shortcut icons for commonly used functions, are permanently shown at the bottom of the screen.
While there’s no rotary controller, there will be physical controls to adjust the door mirrors and stereo volume, functions which officials said were “only right” to be done physically.
The new system is designed to be more customisable than previous generations of iDrive, with users able to set their own photos to be custom wallpaper on the infotainment screen, and alter the position of widgets on the display.
Different driving modes will also alter what information is shown as part of the Panoramic Vision display – in an example we saw, activating Sport mode turned the system red, and the previous weather, air quality and media widgets were replaced by new widgets showing percentage of power used, torque and the car’s operating temperature.
Those modes can also bring up shortcuts for commonly used functions on the infotainment screen, with activating Sport mode, for example, also bringing up the option to limit the car’s traction control system on the infotainment screen.
It’s worth noting that, as with today’s BMW models, drivers will be able to use their phone apps via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring, with the interface shown as part of the infotainment screen. BMW officials say they are still configuring to what extent the Panoramic Vision’s widgets would be disrupted by choosing to use your phone in this way.
The steering wheels of BMW’s next-generation models are thick and chunky, and feature touch-sensitive buttons to control everything from making telephone calls to activating driver assistance systems.
Hands on with the new-generation BMW iDrive
We’ve already had the chance to test the new BMW iDrive setup in a virtual reality experience, where we were presented with the scenario of a road trip. We arranged the widgets we’d like on the Panoramic Vision display, which looks suitably futuristic in operation. You can add widgets from the main display to the Panoramic Vision display at the touch of a button, and there are plenty to choose from.
Despite not having a traditional instrument cluster, the most relevant information – including your speed and journey data – is presented clearly in front of the driver. The new augmented reality head-up display works well on the motorway, and clearly guided us to change lanes and exit the motorway when prompted to do so by the sat-nav.
The new system looks impressive visually, with high-resolution images and smooth animations throughout.
The only sticking point was when we tried to use the steering wheel controls to ‘scroll’ down a list of songs for our trip, which required multiple strokes and would have been quicker using a traditional rotary dial. At least the ‘buttons’ on the steering wheel do provide some haptic feedback when you push them.
While we didn’t get the chance to try as part of our experience, we get the feeling that hitting the small icons to change the car’s temperature on the move could get frustrating, especially while driving. Plus, depending on how high you set the steering wheel, your view of the Panoramic Vision display could be interrupted, as it can be on the rival Peugeot i-Cockpit setup.
