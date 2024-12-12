Can gaming make you a better driver?

After setting off onto the virtual track, it takes a couple of laps to become immersed. From the seat moving you around to the feel of the controls, there’s a lot to take in – as it would be the first time driving a real car, to be fair.

However, you soon get accustomed to it all. The more you focus on your driving, the more you forget that everything is synthesised. In other words, that part of your brain telling you it’s fake starts to quieten, even if it’s still always there – we haven’t reached Matrix levels of immersion just yet. When experiencing that level of concentration, that’s when we began to pick up the pace and get into a solid rhythm.

Having completed some laps, we were taken through the data. Various graphs show your inputs (the white line on the photo below) next to the inputs of a driver setting an ideal lap (the red line). By comparing the two lines with the help of simulator operations lead, Fin Crawford, we could see where we were making mistakes. Essentially, the goal became emulating that red line: adjust our acceleration, braking and line through the corners for a smoother, faster lap.