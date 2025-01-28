2025 BMW iX revealed: electric SUV gets 435-mile range for £74k
Facelifted BMW iX electric SUV brings more power and range, but also an increase in price...
On sale May 2025 | Price from £74,400
In the 1980s, American Airlines hit upon a genius idea. By removing a single olive from each of their in-flight meals, the company saved around $40,000 every year. The move has gone on to personify the philosophy of small, incremental changes adding up to make big differences, and is exactly the philosophy that’s been applied to this updated BMW iX.
Let’s start with how far it can travel between charges. Entry-level xDrive45e models now receive a battery which, at 94.8kWh (total capacity) is 30% bigger than before – and allows it to travel for up to 374 miles between charges. That’s further than the rival Mercedes EQE SUV can manage in entry-level form, while the Audi Q8 e-tron, with its 94.9kWh battery, can go slightly further.
The mid-rung xDrive60, meanwhile, gets a 109.1kWh battery, bringing its official range to a heady 435 miles – enough to drive from London to Edinburgh without stopping, and still have some miles left over for sightseeing.
The range-topping M70 xDrive draws its power from a 108.9kWh battery, and while its range isn’t as impressive as its siblings, at 373 miles, it instead offers a side-splitting 0-62mph sprint time of just 3.8sec – helped by its colossal 650bhp and 811lb/ft of torque.
As before, all versions of the iX come with two electric motors, giving the car four-wheel drive. The xDrive45e gets a total output of 402bhp – 81bhp more than the old xDrive40 – while the mid-rung xDrive60 offers 537bhp – an increase of 21bhp over the xDrive50.
When you do need to plug in, the iX can now charge at a faster rate, with the xDrive45e now able to receive 175kW, and the xDrive60e and M70 able to accept up to 195kW. You’ll only be able to achieve those speeds if you use the fastest public charging stations, though.
The updated iX has received a new suspension setup designed to help it feel sporty despite the increased weight of its batteries. Indeed, agility was one of the areas where the current iX fell down compared with rivals, with the EQE SUV proving to feel tidier through corners.
Incremental changes should help to make this updated iX stand out on the forecourt. At the front there’s a more aggressive front grille, with BMW’s kidney design able to light up if you tick the right option. There are also new headlights, with adaptive LEDs with cornering lights now among the list of standard kit.
If you choose the optional M Sport package, the iX takes on an even beefier look with new front air intakes, and vertical reflectors at the rear. Alloy wheels up to 23in are available, alongside new metallic paint options.
There isn’t much change inside the iX, but that’s no bad thing because the interior of the old car was already comfortable and plush. The iDrive infotainment system, combining a 14.9in touchscreen with a 12.9in digital driver’s display, remains a highlight, offering pin-sharp graphics and quick responses.
We’re also pleased to see BMW’s rotary controller remain for this facelifted model, because it makes the system easier to operate on the move than purely touch and voice-controlled alternatives. Having already sat inside the updated iX, we can reveal that, as before, the build quality is better than you’ll find in the EQE SUV.
The updated iX can help to make longer journeys easier, with its adaptive cruise control and steering systems able to keep you in your lane on the motorway at speeds of up to 81mph. The car can also change lanes on the motorway for you, and help you park once you reach your destination via your smartphone.
With prices due to start from £74,400, the updated iX will cost you around the same as the EQE SUV, while the Q8 e-tron is priced slightly higher still. You’ll need to seriously cut back on olives to afford one, then.
