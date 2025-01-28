2025 BMW iX revealed: electric SUV gets 435-mile range for £74k

On sale May 2025 | Price from £74,400

In the 1980s, American Airlines hit upon a genius idea. By removing a single olive from each of their in-flight meals, the company saved around $40,000 every year. The move has gone on to personify the philosophy of small, incremental changes adding up to make big differences, and is exactly the philosophy that’s been applied to this updated BMW iX.

Let’s start with how far it can travel between charges. Entry-level xDrive45e models now receive a battery which, at 94.8kWh (total capacity) is 30% bigger than before – and allows it to travel for up to 374 miles between charges. That’s further than the rival Mercedes EQE SUV can manage in entry-level form, while the Audi Q8 e-tron, with its 94.9kWh battery, can go slightly further.