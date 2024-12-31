Car dashboard warning lights explained
The number of warning lights on your car’s dashboard can be confusing, so we explain what they mean and whether you should worry about them...
It's true that modern cars are more sophisticated than ever, but it's also true that they do a better job of telling you when something is amiss.
That's because they're packed full of sensors, relaying information to computers to ensure the car is running at its optimum. And these same sensors give vital information when something is wrong — allowing you to take the appropriate action.
Typically these lights or graphics will be displayed in the car's information display ahead of the driver. As a general rule:
Green lights mean the car or feature is either working correctly or is in use.
Yellow lights mean something isn't working correctly, or requires non-critical attention. You should note it, take additional care and check as soon as you can.
Red lights usually indicate there's a serious problem, which could be potentially damaging or dangerous. In these situations, you should stop driving as soon as soon as you can. Flashing red lights can indicate an even more serious problem.
If you see these lights when you start the car — and they extinguish after a few seconds — you have nothing to worry about. It's when they stay on, or illuminate when you're driving that you need to be concerned.
Depending on the light, you may be able to solve the problem yourself, or it may require a garage to check. That's particularly true of the check engine light, which can cover a multitude of sins.
Given the number of different warning lights, it can be confusing to know what’s what, so here are the meanings of some of the most common ones.
ABS
If your ABS light illuminates, it means your anti-lock braking system (ABS) isn't working correctly. It doesn't mean that your brakes have failed, so the car should come to a halt in normal conditions. However, ABS is designed to prevent your car from skidding when you're braking hard or on slippery surfaces, It's it's not working, it's a significant safety risk, so must be checked as soon as possible. An ABS light is an MoT failure.
Airbag
An image of a seated passenger with what looks like a beach ball in front of them can point to a problem with the airbag system. Although it can also indicate that an airbag has been deactivated if a child seat has been installed, for example. But if you haven't deliberately deactivated the system, you should get the problem investigated, because it could point to a problem with this vital safety system.
Battery
The battery symbol is one of the more ambiguous warning lights. At its simplest, it can mean the battery is low on charge, which isn’t unusual if the car hasn’t been driven for a while. Low voltage on a car that is driven regularly can mean it’s time to replace the battery, though. The warning light can also point to other problems with the electrical and charging system, such as issues with the alternator or damaged wires or ignition cables, which can require a more involved diagnosis.
Brakes
This one’s obviously important, which is why the light itself is a red exclamation mark. It might just mean you just haven’t fully released the handbrake, so make sure it’s completely off before you get too worried. The light can point to a more serious problem with the braking system, though, and you really don’t want to take any chances, so have the car inspected as soon as possible if it comes on.
Brake pad wear
Some cars have a brake pad wear warning light, which is usually an orange circle with six dashes around the edges. This isn’t as urgent as the red exclamation mark, but it does mean that one or more of the brake pads is reaching the end of its life. It doesn’t need instant attention, but you should book the car in for replacement brake pads as soon as possible.
Diesel particulate filter
The exact appearance of this light can vary, but it usually has a series of circles arranged in a rectangle to resemble an exhaust, and some add three semicircles designed to look like a cloud. The particulate filter on diesel-engined cars can become clogged and cause problems, particularly if you’ve recently done a lot of low-speed/stop-start driving. Driving for a time at higher speeds on the motorway should be enough to unclog the filter, but if the light doesn’t go away after that, further attention is required.
Door, boot or bonnet
If you’ve left a door, the boot or the bonnet open, there isn’t anything wrong the car, but it isn’t safe to drive off until it’s properly closed. The symbol itself is usually an image of a car with the corresponding body panel sticking out.
Engine temperature
A red thermometer in water means your car’s engine is getting too hot and there’s a problem with the cooling system. The coolant might be running low and simply need a top-up (check the gauge on the coolant reservoir under the bonnet first), and it’s always best to do this when the engine is cold. Don’t rule out a leak in the system, either. This warning light can also point to much bigger problems, such as a broken radiator, water pump or head gasket.
Engine management
An orange or red light in the shape of an engine is one of the most vague warning lights, which means the engine control unit (ECU) has detected a problem. Exactly what that problem is can vary dramatically; it could be anything from a faulty sensor to a serious mechanical failure. So it’s a good idea to get the car checked out as soon as you can.
Glow plugs
Glow plugs are specific to diesel cars; they help with combustion and are vital for getting the engine started when it’s cold. The glow plug warning light usually looks like a coiled piece of wire and it will typically remain on for a few seconds after you’ve turned the ignition key as the plugs heat up, especially on cold mornings. If that’s all that happens, there’s nothing to worry about, but if the light stays on or illuminates later, there might be an issue with the plugs or the systems that control them.
Oil
A red symbol that looks like a dripping watering can is arguably the most serious warning light after brakes. It can mean the engine’s oil level is too low, the temperature is too high or the oil pressure is too high or too low. All of those things are bad news for an engine and can lead to serious mechanical damage, so seek help straight away.
Power steering
If you see a steering wheel, possibly with an exclamation mark beside it, that means there’s a fault with the car’s power steering. If the system fails completely, it doesn’t mean you won’t be able to steer at all, but the steering will become much heavier, which will make it more difficult to manoeuvre the car.
Seatbelt
It’s an obvious one, but a red image of a strapped-in passenger suggests someone isn’t wearing their seatbelt – and you’ll probably hear a bonging noise as well. Modern car seats are fitted with pressure sensors that trigger warning lights and sounds when they detect a certain amount of weight in the seat. However, putting heavy items in the seats can also set them off unnecessarily.
Traction control
The traction control system helps to keep your car on the straight and narrow when its wheels lose grip. Sensors detect when the wheels are starting to spin and trigger a reduction in engine power and a small amount of braking to stop the car from sliding or skidding too much. When the system kicks in, a warning light that typically looks like a car with a pair of squiggles in front of it flashes. That’s perfectly normal and just means you might want to back off the accelerator a bit. It's possible to switch off most traction control systems, though, which will cause the light to remain on permanently. If you haven’t done that and the light stays on, the system might not be working properly.
Tyre pressure
Tyre pressure monitoring systems have been mandatory for new cars sold in the UK since November 2014, and they were fitted to many models sold before then, so they’re a common feature. Sensors in the wheels monitor the amount of air in the tyres, and if you see a U-shaped warning light with grooves on the bottom and an exclamation mark in the centre, that means the pressures are too low. Topping the tyres up should sort it, but if the light comes back on, you might have a puncture or another problem.
