Car dashboard warning lights explained

It's true that modern cars are more sophisticated than ever, but it's also true that they do a better job of telling you when something is amiss.

That's because they're packed full of sensors, relaying information to computers to ensure the car is running at its optimum. And these same sensors give vital information when something is wrong — allowing you to take the appropriate action.

Typically these lights or graphics will be displayed in the car's information display ahead of the driver. As a general rule: