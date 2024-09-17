Best tyre inflators 2024: the best electric pumps rated

How to choose a tyre inflator

The first thing to look for is the maximum pressure, and check this is well above what you need – although realistically, every tyre inflator here is capable of significantly more than a passenger car’s tyres require, so you’ll have few issues there.

All of the units here use pre-set target pressures, a feature which makes them all very easy to use. You set the pressure you want, activate the unit to inflate and they will automatically shut off when that pressure is achieved. All here are accurate enough for day-to-day use.

If you run more than one vehicle, such as a car, a motorcycle and a bicycle, several presets may be useful to you to keep an eye on all your transport without having to constantly select new pressures.

A USB output can be useful, particularly if you find yourself with a low phone battery and need to make a call. However, none of the units here are capable of delivering a full charge to an Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, for example – its battery capacity is 4400mAh, roughly double that of most of the units here.

All the inflators here have a built-in lamp so that you can use them at night to see what you are doing.

All the examples here also come with several adapters as well as the main tyre-valve unit. Look for Presta-style adapters if you run a bicycle on the road; a ball inflator and an adapter to blow-up inflatable toys or air beds, for example.