How to check a car tyre: pressures and tread depth explained

Simply remove each tyre’s dust cap in turn, press the gauge’s tip onto the valve and take the reading. The correct pressure will be outlined in your car’s handbook or on a sticker, either behind the fuel filler flap or in one in the door jamb. Remember that pressures may vary depending on wheel and tyre size, and according to how many passengers you’re carrying.

How to inflate a tyre

To pump up a tyre, you’ll need a tyre inflator or pump. Again, you can visit a petrol station or as a tyre fitter to do this, or you can buy your own to ensure you don’t get caught short. Our favourite is the Ring RTC6000, but you can find the best tyre inflators in our product test.

Remove each tyre’s dust cap in turn and press the pump nozzle onto the tyre valve. Most inflators will require you to flip down a plastic lever to ensure the pump has an air-tight seal on the valve.

Each inflator works slightly differently, so read the instructions. But in general terms you’ll need to select the correct tyre pressure and push the start button. Most will shut down once the correct pressure is reached.

Once you’re done, remove the inflator’s nozzle and replace the dust cap.

How to check car tyre tread depth

It’s important to check your tyres’ tread depth because those grooves in your tyres are there to disperse water. Without them, you’ll put yourself – and others – at risk through aquaplaning.