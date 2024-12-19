How to check a car tyre: pressures and tread depth explained
Checking your car’s tyres is a must-do to ensure you stay safe, legal and maximise your fuel economy. We show you how...
Your tyres are arguably the most important safety feature your car has. They’re the only part of your car that’s in contact with the road, and perform a vital role in delivering grip, predictable handling, comfort and fuel economy.
Despite their importance, though, they’re often overlooked. Here, we’ll explain how to check your tyres and what to do in order for them to stay in tip-top condition. Of course, if they're damaged or worn, they'll need to be replaced. Here you can read about the best tyres on sale today.
How to check your tyre pressures
Tyre pressure refers to the amount of air that’s inside the tyre – and it’s essential you get it right. Too little – or too much – air can have a significant negative impact on how your car grips and stops. It’s also a major contributing factor to tyre wear, not to mention safety.
Fortunately, checking your tyre pressures is easy. You can do this at home using a tyre pressure gauge. Our favourite is from Draper, costing around £12, but you can find the best tyre pressure gauges in our product test. Alternatively, most petrol station forecourts will have one, or you can speak to your local tyre fitter.
Simply remove each tyre’s dust cap in turn, press the gauge’s tip onto the valve and take the reading. The correct pressure will be outlined in your car’s handbook or on a sticker, either behind the fuel filler flap or in one in the door jamb. Remember that pressures may vary depending on wheel and tyre size, and according to how many passengers you’re carrying.
How to inflate a tyre
To pump up a tyre, you’ll need a tyre inflator or pump. Again, you can visit a petrol station or as a tyre fitter to do this, or you can buy your own to ensure you don’t get caught short. Our favourite is the Ring RTC6000, but you can find the best tyre inflators in our product test.
Remove each tyre’s dust cap in turn and press the pump nozzle onto the tyre valve. Most inflators will require you to flip down a plastic lever to ensure the pump has an air-tight seal on the valve.
Each inflator works slightly differently, so read the instructions. But in general terms you’ll need to select the correct tyre pressure and push the start button. Most will shut down once the correct pressure is reached.
Once you’re done, remove the inflator’s nozzle and replace the dust cap.
How to check car tyre tread depth
It’s important to check your tyres’ tread depth because those grooves in your tyres are there to disperse water. Without them, you’ll put yourself – and others – at risk through aquaplaning.
The minimum legal tread depth is 1.6mm, but 3.0mm or more is strongly recommended by experts. You can use a tread depth gauge to take a reading. Alternatively, the outer rim of a 20p coin happens to measure 1.6mm – pop the coin into the tread and if you can see any of the coin’s rim, replace your tyres immediately.
You should have at least 1.6mm of tread all round the tyre. While you’re there, look for slices, lumps or gouges on the sides and the tread of the tyre – any damage should be properly inspected, and the tyre replaced if necessary.
