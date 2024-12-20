How to check a car battery: a guide to charging and jump starting

Checking a car battery with a multimeter

A multimeter – sometimes called a test meter – is a handy tool for measuring all kinds of electrical properties, and can cost less than £10.

When checking a car battery, you’ll need to select its voltage modes, so twist the dial to the setting which displays a V beneath a solid and dashed line. Some older multimeters will require you to set the range to 20, which will ensure it measures between 0-20-volts; more sophisticated ‘auto-ranging’ multimeters will do this for you.

You’ll then need to touch the red probe to the positive terminal, marked with a ‘+’ and the black probe to the negative terminal, marked ‘—’. The display should read no less than 12.6. If it doesn’t you’ll need to charge it.

How to charge a car battery

If you’ve noticed your car is taking a little longer than usual to start, don’t wait to get stranded. If the battery is old, your local garage, fast-fit centre or main dealer will be able to swap it for you. It’s a job you can often do yourself with basic tools, but call in the pros if you’re not sure.