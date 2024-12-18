How to replace windscreen wipers – and check screenwash

Windscreen wipers, and the fluid that assists them, will frequently need attention, particularly in winter when road grime is a constant factor, wherever you drive.

Your windscreen wipers should operate smoothly, without judder, and shouldn’t smear dirt across the screen. If there’s a problem, they’ll likely need replacing.

But before you splash the cash, it’s worth giving them a wipe, just in case something like tree sap is preventing tip-top operation.