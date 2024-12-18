How to replace windscreen wipers – and check screenwash
Ensuring your windscreen wipers and washer fluid is up to the job of cleaning your windscreen is an easy job. Here’s how...
Windscreen wipers, and the fluid that assists them, will frequently need attention, particularly in winter when road grime is a constant factor, wherever you drive.
Your windscreen wipers should operate smoothly, without judder, and shouldn’t smear dirt across the screen. If there’s a problem, they’ll likely need replacing.
But before you splash the cash, it’s worth giving them a wipe, just in case something like tree sap is preventing tip-top operation.
Assuming they’re worn, perished or split, you’ll need to replace them immediately. Not only will worn wipers not clear rain away efficiently, you could risk scratching your windscreen – which could mean a costly replacement.
How to replace windscreen wipers
Cars tend to vary, but as a general rule to replace your wipers, lift the blades away from the windscreen and locate and release the clip and remove the blade. Take care though; bright sunlight can cause plastics to become brittle and break.
Remember that on some cars wipers need to be placed in a specific position to gain access, but your car’s manual will provide more information. Simply reverse the process to refit the blade.
Remember that wiper blades come in a variety of fitments, so get the right one for your car. And while you can replace them individually, it’s better to do it in pairs – if one blade has worn, the other won’t be close behind.
The same process will apply to your rear wiper, too.
How to check and refill windscreen washer fluid
You’ll use far more screenwash in the depths of winter than you would at other times because of the amount of spray and grime thrown up from damp and salty roads.
Yet it’s not enough just to fill the windscreen washer bottle with tap water because it’ll likely freeze when the temperature really drops.
Dedicated screenwash is essential. You can buy ready-mixed or concentrated solutions which you’ll need to dilute. Ready mixed screen wash is easier to use, but screen wash you’ll need to dilute is often cheaper – just remember that if you’re planning to dilute the solution accurately before you fill the car, you’ll need an empty bottle to do this.
Whichever you choose, take a look in your owners’ manual to locate the screen wash lid. Ping it off and carefully fill up the reservoir. You might find it handy to use a funnel to avoid making a mess, but screenwash shouldn’t contain any harmful additives, so if you spill some it’s no big deal.
This isn’t a job you should put off; having sufficient windscreen washer fluid is a legal requirement.
