How to check your car’s antifreeze

Firstly, take a look in your owners’ manual to help locate the antifreeze reservoir (also known as the coolant tank). First check that the fluid is between the ‘min’ and ‘max’ marker. If not, it’ll need topping up. If the level is too low, there won’t be enough coolant in the system to be effective; if it’s too high the expansion of the fluid could cause damage to coolant pipes or hoses.

Secondly, you’ll need to check the effectiveness of the antifreeze, so that it protects against both low and high temperatures. A reusable coolant tester or single-use coolant tester strips are cheap and easy to use.

You need to ensure you use the correct antifreeze for your car, so speak to your local dealership. If you need your antifreeze replaced, speak to your local garage – the job isn’t particularly complicated, but it can be messy and you’ll need to dispose of the old fluids properly as they can’t be flushed down the drain.

What Car?’s guide to driving in winter

