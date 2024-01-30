Peugeot to offer eight-year warranties
The new Peugeot e-3008 electric SUV will be covered by a warranty of up to eight years/100,000 miles...
The new Peugeot e-3008 will be covered by the firm’s longest warranty yet. When the new electric family SUV goes on sale in March, owners will be covered for up to eight years or 100,000 miles.
In addition to the standard three-year/60,000-mile warranty, Peugeot will extend the warranty by two years and 15,000 miles each time the vehicle is serviced at a franchised dealer.
The warranty, which is called Peugeot Allure Care, will cover the vehicle’s motor, charging and electrical systems, and is in addition to the current eight years/100,000 miles battery warranty already provided.
The Allure Care warranty is the first of its kind in Europe to focus specifically on electric cars, although Toyota operates a similar automatically-extending warranty which sees 12 months of cover added each time a vehicle is serviced, up to a maximum of ten years’ cover.
Peugeot’s move is designed to add reassurance to those moving to an electric car for the first time, and will be available to both private and company car customers. Buyers who already have ordered an e-3008 will see their cars covered by the new warranty scheme.
While still to be confirmed, it is likely the scheme will roll out across other electric Peugeots, and will almost certainly apply to the Peugeot e-408, which has just been confirmed for production, and the Peugeot e-5008 which will be revealed in March.
The new Peugeot e-3008 SUV will become more coupé-like in its appearance, yet on a recent test drive, loses very little interior space. With new underpinnings, the larger of the two batteries on offer will provide official range figures of up to 434 miles, and charging speeds sufficient to add 62 miles of range in ten minutes.
As well as the two electric versions, a 1.2-litre petrol model plus a plug-in hybrid will be available, too.
Today's announcement was one of a number made by Peugeot bosses, which include the rollout of AI technology in Peugeot's infotainment system.
