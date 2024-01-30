Peugeot to offer eight-year warranties

The new Peugeot e-3008 will be covered by the firm’s longest warranty yet. When the new electric family SUV goes on sale in March, owners will be covered for up to eight years or 100,000 miles.

In addition to the standard three-year/60,000-mile warranty, Peugeot will extend the warranty by two years and 15,000 miles each time the vehicle is serviced at a franchised dealer.

The warranty, which is called Peugeot Allure Care, will cover the vehicle’s motor, charging and electrical systems, and is in addition to the current eight years/100,000 miles battery warranty already provided.