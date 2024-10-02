New Peugeot e-408 completes firm's electric line-up

While its position in Peugeot’s range is a bit, well, complicated, the car itself isn’t. The all-electric model sits alongside the regular Peugeot 408, which is available as a petrol model, or as a pair of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).

Aside from some new badging, the exterior design hasn't changed, although the electric 408 has received some minor tweaks underneath to help improve its aerodynamics – and efficiency as a result. Further efficiency gains come from three levels of brake regeneration, with the two more aggressive settings able to illuminate the brake lights.

There are also three drive modes, each varying the output of the motors. Eco pegs power to 168bhp to maximise range, Normal climbs to 188bhp, whilst Sport delivers the full 210bhp. That maximum power can be uncorked in other modes by pressing the accelerator pedal to the floor to activate the "kick-down" function.

A range-boosting heat pump is fitted as standard to all models, and a heated steering wheel and seats are designed to warm the driver and passenger more efficiently than using air-conditioning.