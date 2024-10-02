New Peugeot e-408 completes firm's electric line-up
New Peugeot e-408 provides a 280-mile range, AI technology and an up-to eight-year warranty...
On sale Early 2025 | Price £36,700 (est)
A complete circuit is essential for any electric system to work – and now Peugeot has completed its own circuit of electric cars with the Peugeot e-408.
The fact that it’s the final "e" model to be launched may be because this part-SUV, part-estate car, part-coupé is the quirkiest model in Peugeot’s line-up. But because the e-408 is so unusual, it's allowed the car maker to do things a bit differently.
For example, the e-408 uses new technology said to make the battery more "energy dense" – i.e. capable of storing more energy in less physical space. Plus its wheelbase (the distance between the front and rear wheels) is longer than on the Peugeot e-308 hatchback, making more room for the battery.
As a result, the battery has a 58.2kWh usable capacity – up from the e-308's 51kWh. Its official range sits at 280 miles — 23 miles more than the e-308.
The e-408 uses the same 210bhp motor as the e-3008, so we anticipate similar performance. That's likely to mean a 0-62mph time of around 8.5 to 9.0 seconds.
While its position in Peugeot’s range is a bit, well, complicated, the car itself isn’t. The all-electric model sits alongside the regular Peugeot 408, which is available as a petrol model, or as a pair of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).
Aside from some new badging, the exterior design hasn't changed, although the electric 408 has received some minor tweaks underneath to help improve its aerodynamics – and efficiency as a result. Further efficiency gains come from three levels of brake regeneration, with the two more aggressive settings able to illuminate the brake lights.
There are also three drive modes, each varying the output of the motors. Eco pegs power to 168bhp to maximise range, Normal climbs to 188bhp, whilst Sport delivers the full 210bhp. That maximum power can be uncorked in other modes by pressing the accelerator pedal to the floor to activate the "kick-down" function.
A range-boosting heat pump is fitted as standard to all models, and a heated steering wheel and seats are designed to warm the driver and passenger more efficiently than using air-conditioning.
The e-408 can accept a rapid charge at up to 120kW. That's a lot slower than the fastest charging electric cars and a lower rate than a Hyundai Ioniq 6 or Skoda Enyaq but allows a 20-80% charge in a little over half an hour. At its maximum charging rate, it will take just over 10 minutes to add 62 miles of range.
It can accept up to 11kW from a home wallbox although the connections in most UK homes limits wallbox charging to 7kW. Peugeot includes a wallbox with the e-408.
The 471-litre boot capacity is the same as for the Peugeot 408 PHEV but less than the non-PHEV petrol version.
Inside, the e-408 is much the same as the regular 408, meaning it has a i-Cockpit driving position, with high-set instruments you view over the top of the steering wheel rim. In our experience, some drivers find it works well but other find it frustrating.
The new model shares the 408's 10.0in infotainment touchscreen, which is a little clunky in operation but comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard. The air-con is controlled using the screen rather than proper, user-friendly dials, but you do get configurable shortcut buttons under the screen that allow you to change frequently used setting more quickly or, say, call a favourite phone contact with one press.
A standard trip planner can plot the most efficient routes, and automatically plan charging stops on the route. Cleverly, these can vary according to the distance travelled, initial battery charge, desired charge at the destination, speed, traffic and type of road.
Like other Peugeot models, the e-408 integrates with ChatGPT to use artificial intelligence to deliver a range of answers which can be asked using natural language following an “OK Peugeot” trigger prompt, much like Android’s “Hey Google” or Apple’s Siri.
Smartphones can be charged using one of four USB-C sockets, and a range of functions can be controlled via the MyPeugeot app. Through the free app, drivers can schedule the air-con to start while the car is on charge to warm or cool the interior without sacrificing range, start or stop charging, or flash the headlights to help locate the car in a busy car park.
Features designed to improve comfort include thicker windows, which are also laminated for improved sound insulation, and seats are approved by Germany's Campaign for Healthy Backs. As an option, the front seats can electrically adjust in up to 10 ways, and be heated.
Other options include an air-quality monitoring system, a 10-speaker, 690-watt Focal audio system.
Two trims are available: Allure and GT. The former counts LED headlights, 19in alloy wheels among its highlights. GT models also feature shape-shifting, anti-dazzle matrix LED headlights, aluminium interior trims, eight-colour ambient lighting, a powered bootlid and adaptive cruise control with lane-positioning.
Like other Peugeots, the e-408 is covered by a warranty that can stretch to up to eight-years or 100,000 miles when the car is serviced by Peugeot.
In Europe, the e-408 Allure will be priced from 43,900 euros and GT models costing 45,900 euros. That's the equivalent of £36,700 and £38,200 respectively.
