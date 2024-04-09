Peugeot e-3008 reader test team

David McCann

Age 62

Job Retired

Drives BMW 4 Series Coupé

“I haven’t yet bought into the whole ‘electrification’ thing, but I hope to be convinced by new developments in EVs, so I’m keen to see what the e-3008 has to offer.

“The exterior design is typically French and stylish, and I like the way the lights are integrated.

“I regularly drive around 600 miles across France, so the e-3008 Long Range’s range of more than 400 miles would be useful, and the 160kW maximum charging rate means stops needn’t be too long.

“I need to set the steering wheel fairly low to see the dash over it, and I have to slide my legs under it to get in. However, I like the cocooned feeling it creates, and the driving position is good.

“The seats are very comfy and there are plenty of storage cubbies dotted around. The interior trim all feels very premium; it’s actually on a par with the materials in my BMW 4 Series. Little things like the cupholder in the centre console are better positioned than those in my current car.

“I think it should have a storage compartment under the bonnet for the charging leads, though.”

Star rating 4/5

