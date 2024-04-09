Peugeot e-3008 reader test team
Peugeot’s electric family SUV has a bold new look, but is it more than just a pretty face? Our reader jury casts its judgement...
Once gracing a family-friendly MPV, the 3008 badge has come to signify one of the most popular family SUVs, and its meaning is about to change again.
The new Peugeot 3008 is a sleek ‘fastback’ SUV with choice at its core; there’ll be petrol and plug-in hybrid variants, as well as three pure electric e-3008s.
The top Long Range version promises a range of up to 435 miles from a big, 98kWh (usable) battery. It’s joined by a 73kWh (usable) standard model and a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive version, both of which officially manage 326 miles between top-ups.
In spite of its new sloping roofline, the 3008 is said to be just as practical for a family of five. Inside, the digital driver’s display forms a unit with the central infotainment screen, and a row of 10 customisable shortcut buttons on the dashboard can be set to perform specific functions – anything from turning on the heated seats to phoning home.
The e-3008 takes on electric rivals such as the Nissan Ariya and Volkswagen ID 5. To judge if it has the pizazz and practicality to steal buyers from those cars, we asked four readers to inspect the new car and issue their verdicts.
David McCann
Age 62
Job Retired
Drives BMW 4 Series Coupé
“I haven’t yet bought into the whole ‘electrification’ thing, but I hope to be convinced by new developments in EVs, so I’m keen to see what the e-3008 has to offer.
“The exterior design is typically French and stylish, and I like the way the lights are integrated.
“I regularly drive around 600 miles across France, so the e-3008 Long Range’s range of more than 400 miles would be useful, and the 160kW maximum charging rate means stops needn’t be too long.
“I need to set the steering wheel fairly low to see the dash over it, and I have to slide my legs under it to get in. However, I like the cocooned feeling it creates, and the driving position is good.
“The seats are very comfy and there are plenty of storage cubbies dotted around. The interior trim all feels very premium; it’s actually on a par with the materials in my BMW 4 Series. Little things like the cupholder in the centre console are better positioned than those in my current car.
“I think it should have a storage compartment under the bonnet for the charging leads, though.”
Star rating 4/5
Gerald Cadwallader
Age 67
Job Retired
Drives DS 4
“I m enjoying driving my French plug-in hybrid and I’m curious to see a fully electric car in the metal, because that might be my next move. I’d like to try out the different levels of regenerative braking of the three driving modes to see what they’re like.
“The front grille of the e-3008 has some character and isn’t a plain piece of plastic like those of some new electric cars. The coupé styling is great, too, looking really modern.
“It’s bigger overall and roomier inside than I expected, including in the back, despite that curved roofline. I think it would make a good family car; we take our two grandchildren out quite often and it would be easy to get them in and out of the rear seats.
“You sit fairly high up in the e-3008, and that’s something I miss in the DS 4 after getting used to it with my previous Seat Ateca. The combined digital driver’s display and infotainment screen is massive, but I’m concerned that I’d find it hard to set that small steering wheel in the right position to be able to see the screen over the top of it.
“It’s great that a full-size spare wheel is an option, though. It’s not offered at all on many new cars, and I don’t like having to rely on a tyre inflation kit.”
Star rating 4/5
David Graves
Age 63
Job Retired
Drives Honda HR-V
“The bold styling of Peugeot’s latest models is really distinctive, especially the claw headlights, which gives it a big visual impact on the road. Overall, the styling is clean and streamlined, too.
“I’ve always associated Peugeot cars with comfort, and the e-3008 doesn’t disappoint on this. The front and rear seats have fairly soft cushions, but they also feel supportive enough for your back and legs to ensure you don’t get achy on long drives.
“I love the cockpit feel you get when sitting in the driver’s seat. It wraps around and reminds me of my previous Honda S2000.
“Rear legroom isn’t as generous as it is in my Honda HR-V, but the headroom is good. Not having a front boot or frunk is a missed opportunity, though. It would be handy to have somewhere else to store the charging cables when the boot is full of luggage.
“My HR-V is a hybrid, and I’m interested in going fully electric, but the mark-up in price over internal combustion engines is too steep at present. I am impressed with the official range of the 98kWh e-3008, though. It would make the transition to pure electric less worrying, because I wouldn’t need to charge it up too often.”
Star rating 4/5
Richard Piper
Age 69
Job Retired
Drives Renault Megane E-Tech
“It’s great that the e-3008 looks so different at the front from other family SUVs; it will really stand out on the road. However, I don’t think the coupé styling works well at the back; its curves don’t really match the angular front end.
“I like how Peugeot hasn’t gone mad with touchscreen controls. There are lots of useful buttons on the steering wheel, the row of customisable physical controls under the infotainment screen is an excellent idea, and the screens are high up and easy to see.
“I ’m glad to hear that a heat pump is optional. I don’t have one on my Megane E-Tech, and its range drops considerably during the winter. That said, while the 98kWh e-3008’s official range is impressive, I’ll be more interested in the 73kWh version, because it’s likely to be more affordable.
“Although it’s useful to have an adjustable boot floor, it would be more practical if the lift-up panel was in two sections or could fold in half to give access to the underfloor area without having to lift the whole thing up. The lack of a front boot is also a disappointment.”
Star rating 3/5
