New Range Rover Electric promises huge performance and super-fast charging

It will see the same crisp digital instrument display as other models, but will be tweaked to deliver more EV-specific information. The Electric will also feature Jaguar Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment system, which delivers crisp graphics, but is a little fiddly to use.

There’s no work yet on whether the Range Rover EV will feature more physical controls – one of our chief criticisms over the current car.

A full suite of cameras will be fitted, designed to make the large, luxury SUV easier to park in town and negotiate hidden obstacles off-road.

Practicality

While it’s still to be confirmed, it’s likely the Range Rover Electric will be available in both standard and long-wheelbase models – the latter offering even more legroom in the rear, and the possibility of seven seats. Such a move would put it among a small group of electric seven-seat SUVs, which currently includes the Kia EV9, Mercedes EQS SUV, and the forthcoming Volvo EX90.

But regardless of the overall length, space in the front is generous, and visibility is first rate.

The boot will be vast, and we expect any compromise in boot space due to the battery pack should be minimal; there’s no reduction in space for the current Range Rover PHEV models.

And Range Rover’s iconic split-opening bootlid, which can serve as a handy seat, will remain.

Buying and owning