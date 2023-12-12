New Range Rover Electric promises huge performance and super-fast charging
The Range Rover Electric promises new levels of refinement and off-road ability in a zero-emissions package. Here’s what we know so far...
On sale Late 2024 Price £130,000 (est)
You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression, or so the saying goes. But that’s precisely what the new Range Rover Electric will seek to do.
For some people, the model’s diesel and petrol engine line-up is a symbol of another time. So could the introduction of the electric Range Rover change those perceptions?
Certainly, it seems like a car with few compromises. Land Rover bosses say it’ll be the quietest and most refined Range Rover yet, and will still be able to wade through water up to 850mm deep, just 50mm shy of other Range Rovers. The new car promises to be among the fastest Range Rovers yet, and will offer ultra-rapid charging.
It won’t wear its electric heart on its sleeve, though, because as these official photos show, design tweaks signalling its electric status will be few and far between. Land Rover has just begun testing prototypes on and off the road as the waiting list opens for the brand's all-electric model.
So what’s it going to be like? Here’s everything we know so far
Driving
Land Rover says it has filed more patents for the Range Rover Electric than for any version before it, and it has been subjected to “one of the most rigorous engineering sign-off programmes ever,” covering -40deg conditions in Sweden to 50deg temperatures in Dubai.
The Range Rover Electric shares its underpinnings with other Range Rover models. The current car feels both smooth and luxurious on the move, with air suspension providing genuine luxury car comfort, so we hope the Electric follows suit.
Despite this, it should feel wieldy in town, thanks to the car’s four-wheel steering; at low speeds, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the fronts to tighten the turning circle, while at high speeds they turn in the same direction in an effort to improve stability.
Performance will be on par with the Range Rover V8, with a 0-60mph time in the region of 4.5sec.
It’s likely to be virtually unstoppable off-road, too. Prototypes are able to wade through water almost as deep as other Range Rovers, and will come with the firm’s Terrain Response control that allows the driver to optimise the car’s traction systems according to the surface conditions.
Towing limits are yet to be revealed, but Land Rover hints they will be the best of any electric SUV.
Petrol and diesel versions of the Range Rover are already exceptionally refined, thanks in part to active noise cancelling technology, so it’s likely the potential for near-silent electric motors should only improve the car in this regard.
Interior
While the Range Rover Electric’s interior is yet to be revealed, it won’t change much from the current car. That means it will deliver the same sense of opulence drivers of petrol and diesel Range Rovers enjoy today, including high-quality leather upholstery – alongside vegan alternatives – and a blend of beautiful wood veneers and metallic finishes.
It will see the same crisp digital instrument display as other models, but will be tweaked to deliver more EV-specific information. The Electric will also feature Jaguar Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment system, which delivers crisp graphics, but is a little fiddly to use.
There’s no work yet on whether the Range Rover EV will feature more physical controls – one of our chief criticisms over the current car.
A full suite of cameras will be fitted, designed to make the large, luxury SUV easier to park in town and negotiate hidden obstacles off-road.
Practicality
While it’s still to be confirmed, it’s likely the Range Rover Electric will be available in both standard and long-wheelbase models – the latter offering even more legroom in the rear, and the possibility of seven seats. Such a move would put it among a small group of electric seven-seat SUVs, which currently includes the Kia EV9, Mercedes EQS SUV, and the forthcoming Volvo EX90.
But regardless of the overall length, space in the front is generous, and visibility is first rate.
The boot will be vast, and we expect any compromise in boot space due to the battery pack should be minimal; there’s no reduction in space for the current Range Rover PHEV models.
And Range Rover’s iconic split-opening bootlid, which can serve as a handy seat, will remain.
Buying and owning
As you would expect, the Range Rover Electric will carry a price premium above some other models in the range, and we estimate a starting price of around £130,000 – with high-end models costing close to £200,000. And that’s before options; with the Range Rover already pitched as a rival to the combustion-only Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you could still spend an awful lot more than that.
The steep purchase price will be offset by low company-car bills which currently attract a 2% charge, and minimal fuel bills in comparison with other Range Rovers. Land Rover hasn’t revealed battery sizes or range, but rivals such as the Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX and Mercedes EQS SUV all have batteries in the region of 100kW. As such, we expect it’ll be able to drive somewhere in the region of 300 miles on a charge.
Land Rover has confirmed 800-volt technology, though. This means it’ll be able to support faster charging times and will reduce weight, which is particularly important in a large SUV.
