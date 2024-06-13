AI to help make smarter, safer cars from 2025

Smarter, safer cars from one of the world’s largest car makers could be on the road by 2025, following the announcement of new technology by Stellantis.

The Stellantis group – which comprises 14 brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall in the UK – announced three new technologies which aim to add advanced features into its cars quickly while also cutting complexity. Among the first cars to feature these new systems is likely to be the next-generation Fiat Panda, due to launch in 2025.

First is a new centralised computer system called the STLA Brain, which will effectively take over many of the functions currently carried out by individual sensors and processors in cars. Indeed, Stellantis bosses say that future vehicles will need half as many electronic control units as today’s models. It says the development of new features could take a quarter of the time needed today, at around six months.