Peugeot 308 to receive improved plug-in hybrid power

The 308 and 308 SW achieve official electric ranges of 49 miles. While that’s more than what you’ll get out of a Toyota Prius, the Golf eHybrid and the recently revised Audi A3 TFSI e get much longer ranges of 88 miles.

Company car drivers will be pleased to know that the new variants promise a low BIK rate of 9%, which is 4% less than the current rate. That’ll result in a monthly saving between £28 and £60 for the 408, and £24 and £55 for the 308 and 308 SW.

A 3.7kW onboard charger comes as standard, meaning a 0-100% charge takes four hours and 20 minutes. There’s also the option to halve that time by upgrading to a 7.4kW charger.

The new plug-in hybrid models are expected to arrive in dealerships this spring. Prices for the 308 PHEV will start at £38,110. That’s marginally pricier than the Golf eHybrid, but the A3 will set you back slightly more.

The 308 SW will start at £39,310, which is more than what you’d pay for a Seat Leon Estate eHybrid.

Finally, the 408 will start at £41,500, which is in line with what you’d pay for a Formentor and a Kia Sportage.