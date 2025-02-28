Peugeot 308 to receive improved plug-in hybrid power
Peugeot is introducing plug-in hybrid variants across its 308, 308 SW and 408 models...
On sale Spring 2025 Price from £38,110
If you’re looking to make the move to greener solutions, but the jump to full electric power is looking more like a leap across the Grand Canyon, then it’s worth considering a plug-in hybrid – not least because there’s now more choice than ever.
Indeed, Peugeot is introducing new plug-in hybrid options across its 308, 308 SW and 408 models. It’s the same setup as that found in the 3008 and 5008, which combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 123bhp electric motor.
That results in a total output of 222bhp for the 408, and 193bhp for the 308 and 308 SW. For reference, the 308-rivalling VW Golf eHybrid is a little more powerful, with 201bhp, but the 408 is punchier than the rival 201bhp Cupra Formentor eHybrid.
Each model will be fitted with a 14.6kWh (usable capacity) battery, allowing for an electric range of up to 48 miles on the 408. That’s nine miles more than the closely-related Citroën C5 X, but both PHEV versions of the VW Tiguan can go much further.
The 308 and 308 SW achieve official electric ranges of 49 miles. While that’s more than what you’ll get out of a Toyota Prius, the Golf eHybrid and the recently revised Audi A3 TFSI e get much longer ranges of 88 miles.
Company car drivers will be pleased to know that the new variants promise a low BIK rate of 9%, which is 4% less than the current rate. That’ll result in a monthly saving between £28 and £60 for the 408, and £24 and £55 for the 308 and 308 SW.
A 3.7kW onboard charger comes as standard, meaning a 0-100% charge takes four hours and 20 minutes. There’s also the option to halve that time by upgrading to a 7.4kW charger.
The new plug-in hybrid models are expected to arrive in dealerships this spring. Prices for the 308 PHEV will start at £38,110. That’s marginally pricier than the Golf eHybrid, but the A3 will set you back slightly more.
The 308 SW will start at £39,310, which is more than what you’d pay for a Seat Leon Estate eHybrid.
Finally, the 408 will start at £41,500, which is in line with what you’d pay for a Formentor and a Kia Sportage.
This comes after Peugeot announced new high performance setups for its e-5008 and e-3008 models.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here