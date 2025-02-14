High performance Peugeot e-5008 on the way – plus a five-seat option
Peugeot’s e-5008 and e-3008 models will get a hot new 320bhp setup...
When it was introduced in the original 1940s comics, the Batmobile was a simple red convertible, but over time, it evolved into an impressive tool, complete with a high performance engine and a host of weapons and gadgets.
And now the Peugeot e-5008 is attempting to do much the same thing – though on a slightly more realistic scale.
Indeed, designed to boost practicality while still being enjoyable to drive, the e-5008 will now be available as a five-seat model alongside the current seven-seater. As such, it’ll get a huge 994 litres of boot space – 78 litres more than the current seven-seat version, and even larger than the rival Tesla Model Y. With the rear seats folded, space increases to 2310 litres, enough for 15 suitcases.
What’s more, Peugeot is also expanding the e-5008’s engine line-up with the introduction of a new four-wheel-drive high-performance option. It’ll be powered by a front-mounted 210bhp motor alongside a 110bhp rear-mounted motor, for a total power output of 320bhp. That’s not quite as punchy as the Kia EV9 AWD, which has 378bhp, but it’s a nice boost compared with the 211bhp of the e-5008’s entry-level setup.
That same setup will also be available in the e-3008. Both that model and the e-5008 will also now benefit from automatic battery pre-heating which should optimise charging times. It’ll be managed by the built-in navigation system, so that your battery is pre-heated for charging at your designated rest stops – a feature already offered by some other brands, such as Audi.
Pricing information has not yet been revealed, but we can expect the five-seat e-5008 to be slightly cheaper than its seven-seater twin, at around £45,000. Expect a price increase for the high performance models – we’d predict around £57,000 for the e-5008 and £55,000 for the e-3008.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here