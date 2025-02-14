High performance Peugeot e-5008 on the way – plus a five-seat option

When it was introduced in the original 1940s comics, the Batmobile was a simple red convertible, but over time, it evolved into an impressive tool, complete with a high performance engine and a host of weapons and gadgets.

And now the Peugeot e-5008 is attempting to do much the same thing – though on a slightly more realistic scale.

Indeed, designed to boost practicality while still being enjoyable to drive, the e-5008 will now be available as a five-seat model alongside the current seven-seater. As such, it’ll get a huge 994 litres of boot space – 78 litres more than the current seven-seat version, and even larger than the rival Tesla Model Y. With the rear seats folded, space increases to 2310 litres, enough for 15 suitcases.