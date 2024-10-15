Why the new Peugeot E-5008 is our Best Electric 7-Seater

Fold the rear-most seats down via a couple of well-placed pulleys, and the Peugeot E-5008 has 916 litres of storage – even more than the vastly more expensive Kia EV9 (800 litres).

#2 Classy cabin

In the past, some seven-seaters gained a reputation for offering vast space at the expense of interior quality. Thankfully, the E-5008 firmly bucks this trend.

Featuring the latest iteration of Peugeot's tech-packed i-Cockpit and plenty of soft-touch, high-quality plastics and fabrics throughout, the E-5008 is as cosseting on the inside as it is striking on the outside.

"The E-5008 offers a sound driving position which is virtually identical to sitting in a Peugeot E-3008. That means you have a tiny steering wheel that you look over (rather than through) to see the driver's display," What Car? said.

"There are supportive, high-up front seats and a great view forwards. Rear visibility is slightly limited by the wide rear pillars, but all versions get rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera as standard.

"Every version of the E-5008 gets a curved 21in LED panel across the top of the dashboard, combining the driver's display – which is digital – with an infotainment touchscreen. The display is high enough that it should be clearly visible over the steering wheel.

"Likewise, the touchscreen is easy to glance at while you're driving, and is comfortably within reach from the driver's seat, so you don't have to take your eyes off the road for too long when you interact with it. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring both come as standard.

"The E-5008 also gets Peugeot's i-Toggle feature, which gives you a separate touch panel on the dashboard below the infotainment screen, where you can set up shortcuts for functions you use a lot. The icons are large and easy to hit on the move.