Deal of the Day: Save more than £5000 on a new Peugeot 3008
The Peugeot 3008 is a stylish and comfortable family SUV, and is our Deal of the Day for 26 April...
If you’re considering a Peugeot 3008 as your next car, you’re not alone. Indeed, according to data from Auto Trader, the 3008 is currently the fastest-selling used car in the UK.
But why buy secondhand when you can save thousands on a brand-new 3008 through our free online New Car Deals service? As a reader, you can save as much as £5139 on this well-equipped family SUV by taking advantage of one of our Peugeot 3008 deals.
- Save more than £5000 on a Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 136
- Save £5319 on a Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 180 Allure
What’s more, the imminent arrival of the new 3008, as well as the Peugeot e-3008, means many of our dealers are offering particularly enticing discounts on this outgoing model.
The 3008 engine line-up consists of a pair of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), the Hybrid 180 and Hybrid 225, plus a mild hybrid.
The PHEVs are relatively pricey unless you’re getting a 3008 as a company car, although our Target Price discounts can help offset the extra cost. The mild hybrid – dubbed Hybrid 136 – is our pick for private buyers. These can now be trickier to get hold of, though, so it’s worth having a chat with a local dealer about one of our Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 136 deals.
These engines can be paired with one of three different trim levels: Active, Allure and top-spec GT.
Active has most of the essentials covered – including cruise control, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera – but Allure is our pick of the range. This adds keyless entry, interior ambient lighting and sat-nav. And you can currently save up to £5139 on a 3008 in this trim, with our Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 180 Allure deal.
If you’re thinking about buying on PCP finance, Peugeot is currently offering a £3500 deposit contribution on plug-in hybrid 3008s, helping you save even more.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Peugeot 3008 deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- Browse Peugeot 3008 deals
- View our Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 136 deals
- View our Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 180 Allure deal
