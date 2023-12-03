LATEST DEALS:

Home
News
Toyota Proace Max is firm’s first large van
Ford vans sponsor image desktop
sponsored

In association with Ford Pro

Toyota Proace Max is firm’s first large van

New Toyota Proace Max large van arrives with diesel power and a lot to prove...

Toyota Proace Max front
Published03 December 2023

On sale 2024 | Price from £30,000 (est, excluding VAT)

Where large vans are concerned, bigger is most certainly better – and the new Toyota Proace Max is the firm’s biggest yet.

The Proace Max is the third and final model to join the Proace line-up, marking its long-awaited entry into the large van market.

But if you think it looks strangely familiar, you’d be right, because like the medium Proace and small Proace City, it’s produced as part of a joint venture with Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall. 

The Proace Max, then, is Toyota’s version of the Citroen Relay, Fiat Ducato, Peugeot Boxer and Vauxhall Movano.

And like those models, the Proace Max will be offered with the choice of diesel power or as a fully electric van. The smaller Proace City is one of our favourite small electric vans.

Toyota Proace Max side

Buyers will have the choice of four different sizes based on two wheelbase options (the distance between the front and rear axles), three different body lengths and two heights. The cargo area ranges from 11 to 17m³, which can accommodate five Euro pallets.

For more specialised tasks, the Proace Max can be converted and is available in factory-built one-way tipper, dropside and seven-seat Crew Cab versions.
Depending on the configuration, the panel vans can carry up to 2270kg with a maximum towing capacity of up to 3000kg. Electric Proace Max models can carry 1800kg and tow 2000kg.

Access to the rear is through full-height doors with a useful square opening measuring 1562mm wide and 2030mm high, while double sliding doors are fitted as standard.

Toyota Proace Max rear

Under the bonnet, diesel-powered Proace Max vans are fitted with a 2.2-litre, 138bhp engine, while Proace Max electric versions produce a heady 268bhp, and are capable of covering up to 261 miles on a single charge, under official figures. That’s significantly more than the 196 miles offered by our current favourite electric van the Ford E-Transit.

Charging the 110kWh battery from 0-80% takes 55 minutes from a 150kW charger, which matches that of the E-Ducato and e-Relay, but is faster than the speeds currently offered by the e-Boxer and Movano Electric – although we expect those models to receive a boost in the coming months.

Higher-spec versions of the Proace Max feature Toyota’s latest infotainment system centred around a 10in touchscreen. It has an embedded SIM card for constant connectivity and cloud-based navigation provides real-time traffic information. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is fitted, and owners can lock, unlock and control climate settings via a smartphone app.

While Toyota hasn’t revealed prices, they’re likely to be close to its sister models. That means entry-level models are likely to start at around £30,000, with electric versions closer to £60,000.

 

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read more: Toyota Proace City Electric review >>

Industry newsVan news and advice
Top 10s >
Best ofBest family SUVs

Best family SUVs 2023

Want practicality, class and an elevated driving position in a relatively compact and affordable package? These are the top 10 cars you should be looking at – and the ones that are best avoided

Long term tests >
FeatureMax with Dacia Jogger long-term test car

Dacia Jogger long-term test

The Dacia Jogger is one of the cheapest seven-seaters you can buy, but how will it fare as a photographer's apprentice? We're living with one to find out

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Toyota Yaris Cross vs used Hyundai Tucson

New Toyota Yaris Cross vs used Hyundai Tucson

The Toyota Yaris Cross is one of the cheapest hybrid SUVs you can buy new, but would you be better off with a one-year-old Hyundai Tucson for the same money?

News and advice
Ford E-Transit Custom front three quarters cornering
News

All-New Ford Transit Custom: 8 smart features that will transform your work day

2024 Ford E-Transit Courier front
News

2024 Ford E-Transit Courier electric van revealed

2023 Ford E-Transit Custom in light blue, driving
News

2023 Ford E-Transit Custom electric van revealed: price, specs and release date

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2023

IPSO