New £111k Porsche 911 Carrera T blasts in with 389bhp

Price from £111,300

How do you bring the driver of a Porsche 911 Carrera T even closer to the action? You take the roof off, of course. That’s exactly what Porsche has done with the new Carrera T, which is available as a convertible for the first time.

Buyers of the new Carrera T are able to choose between two versions: a coupé, and a brand new cabriolet version – and both are exclusively fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox.