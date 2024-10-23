Used Car of the Year Awards: Estate cars

All versions have a smart interior and are well equipped, although we recommend overlooking entry-level S trim in favour of the SE, which gives you dual-zone climate control and front foglights. The slightly pricier SE Technology brings an upgraded touchscreen, and the range-topping SE L adds Alcantara upholstery and rear privacy glass.

The Octavia is reassuring to drive, with the emphasis on long-legged touring ability, rather than the driving pleasure provided by the closely related Seat Leon Estate. The engine range stretches from a 1.0-litre petrol through to 2.0-litre petrol and diesels, and while the petrol 1.4 TSI engine is great, we prefer the later 1.5 TSI that replaced it; it combines strong performance with an official fuel economy figure of more than 50mpg.

You’ll need to choose a facelifted car from 2017 or later for the 1.5-litre engine, but we’d rustle up the necessary £6000 to secure one if possible. The revisions brought more modern looks, improved safety kit and the option of improved infotainment functionality.

In our latest Reliability Survey, the Octavia stormed to the top of the family car class, with an enviable score of 99.3%. It’s even as dependable as a Swiss Army knife, then.

Best for running costs

Toyota Corolla Touring Sports (2019-present)