Used Car of the Year Awards: Estate cars
With living costs on the rise, getting a good deal on your next car is more important than ever. That's where our Used Car Awards come in. These are our favourite estate cars...
Skoda Octavia Estate 2013-2020
Price from £3500 Our pick 1.5 TSI 150 SE
Victorinox is the Swiss Army knife of choice for many an intrepid explorer, and when they get back to base, they’ll most likely pop their pocket knife into the glovebox and drive away in their 2013-2020 Skoda Octavia Estate – another superb multi-function tool.
Of course, estates are made for load lugging, and the Octavia Estate’s boot is vast; only the most demanding families are likely to fill it regularly. Indeed, its capacity virtually matches those of much larger and pricier models, including used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estates. The rear seats split and fold 60/40 at the tug of a conveniently placed lever, and that’s just one of the Octavia’s many and varied useful features.
The interior is roomy, too, with plenty of head and leg room for four adults to fit in comfort – five at a slight squeeze. All this in a package only slightly larger than the 2013-2020 Volkswagen Golf Estate, with which the Octavia shares underpinnings.
All versions have a smart interior and are well equipped, although we recommend overlooking entry-level S trim in favour of the SE, which gives you dual-zone climate control and front foglights. The slightly pricier SE Technology brings an upgraded touchscreen, and the range-topping SE L adds Alcantara upholstery and rear privacy glass.
The Octavia is reassuring to drive, with the emphasis on long-legged touring ability, rather than the driving pleasure provided by the closely related Seat Leon Estate. The engine range stretches from a 1.0-litre petrol through to 2.0-litre petrol and diesels, and while the petrol 1.4 TSI engine is great, we prefer the later 1.5 TSI that replaced it; it combines strong performance with an official fuel economy figure of more than 50mpg.
You’ll need to choose a facelifted car from 2017 or later for the 1.5-litre engine, but we’d rustle up the necessary £6000 to secure one if possible. The revisions brought more modern looks, improved safety kit and the option of improved infotainment functionality.
In our latest Reliability Survey, the Octavia stormed to the top of the family car class, with an enviable score of 99.3%. It’s even as dependable as a Swiss Army knife, then.
Best for running costs
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports (2019-present)
Price from £11,000 Our pick 1.8 Hybrid Icon
The Toyota Corolla didn’t become one of the world’s best-selling cars for nothing; buyers love the robustness and dependability of this affordable family car. So, it wasn’t any surprise when Toyota combined those sensibilities with a more practical estate body and fuel-sipping hybrid tech.
Early cars were available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, but most buyers go for one of two hybrids, our favourite being the 1.8. This has plenty of power, an official fuel economy figure on the high side of 60mpg and a larger boot than the 2.0.
The interior styling won’t tug at your heartstrings, but it’s closer to the posh Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate than to the Skoda Octavia in terms of quality, and even entry-level Icon trim is well equipped. It’s also hard to look past the Corolla’s warranty; it can stretch to 10 years when the car is serviced by Toyota.
Best for luxury
Mercedes E-Class Estate (2017-2024)
Prices from £10,000 Our pick E220d SE
Most estates place more emphasis on practicality than prestige, but the Mercedes E-Class Estate nails both briefs. The boot is vast – few cars offer a greater load capacity – but the eye-catching interior is on another level. Spacious, comfy and quiet, it’s a relaxing environment in which to cover long distances. Plush materials cover most surfaces, and it’s packed with tech; it’s worth seeking a post-2020 facelifted model for the improved infotainment system it received.
The E-Class Estate may not offer the driving pleasure of the 2017-2023 BMW 5 Series Touring, but it has a more cosseting ride, especially on versions with all-round air suspension. In our preferred E220d guise, the E-Class is more reliable than diesel versions of the 5 Series, too, coming seventh out of 18 models in the executive car class with a respectable 92.7% rating.
Also consider...
Best electric option
MG 5 (2020-present)
Price from £95,000 Our pick 61kWh SE
Despite the recent arrival of new contenders from BMW, Peugeot and Vauxhall, electric estates are still rare, and the MG 5 is the only one that can be regarded as great value. There’s more to the MG than mere niche-plugging, though, because it can officially cover 250 miles between charges – and you’ll do so in comfort, thanks to its soft suspension and impressive all-round refinement. Boot space is well down on the Skoda Octavia Estate’s but on a par with the plug-in hybrid Kia Ceed Sportswagon’s. And a flat floor means there are no obstructions for a central rear passenger’s feet.
Entry-level SE trim is our choice; despite being the cheapest MG 5, it’s reasonably well equipped, with cruise control and automatic lights, plus Android and Apple phone integration. Post-2023 models have better infotainment, a smarter interior and sharper looks, but these start at £11,000.
