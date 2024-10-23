Used Car of the Year Awards: Hatchbacks

The Jazz’s interior should have no trouble standing up to the rough-and-tumble of family life, and pleasing materials grace every surface that hands will touch regularly. While even entry-level SE cars have most kit needs covered, we’d look for SR trim, which gives you 15in alloy wheels in place of the SE’s wheel trims, as well as front and rear parking sensors and part-leather seats.

Opting for a small car brings obvious advantages in terms of running costs, and hybrid power gives the Jazz a further eg up here. In fact, it managed an impressive 56.0mpg on our Real MPG test route – running even the tiny Skoda Citigo's official figure close.

Elsewhere, Honda’s strong reliability rating (the brand finished sixth out of 32 in our most recent Reliability Survey) bodes well. And yet, for all its excellence, the Jazz isn’t as pricey as you might expect, starting at £11,500 for a four-year-old example. There are cheaper hatchbacks, yes, but no better all-rounder. The Jazz truly is at the top of its game.

Also consider...

Best budget buy

Skoda Citigo (2012-2020)