Used Car of the Year Awards: Electric SUVs

The Kia e-Niro was the first electric vehicle (EV) to be named our overall Car of the Year when it was launched in 2019. As well as being comfortable, practical and capable of covering long distances in single bounds, it was one of the first affordable electric SUVs, when most others at the time were high-end luxury models.

Of the two battery sizes available, we prefer the larger, 64kWh option, because it yields a longer range than most of its direct rivals, not to mention quite a few much pricier models. In our real-world testing, the 64kWh e-Niro covered 253 miles before conking out – a range that was bettered at the time only by the smaller 2018-2023 Hyundai Kona EV (259 miles). Just bear in mind that the e-Niro takes longer to complete a 10-80% top-up at a public rapid charger than many of its rivals – at least 45 minutes.