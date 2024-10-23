Used Car of the Year Awards: Electric SUVs
With living costs on the rise, getting a good deal on your next car is more important than ever. That's where our Used Car Awards come in. These are our favourite electric SUVs...
Kia e-Niro 2019-2022
Price from £12,000 Our pick 64kWh 3
The Kia e-Niro was the first electric vehicle (EV) to be named our overall Car of the Year when it was launched in 2019. As well as being comfortable, practical and capable of covering long distances in single bounds, it was one of the first affordable electric SUVs, when most others at the time were high-end luxury models.
Of the two battery sizes available, we prefer the larger, 64kWh option, because it yields a longer range than most of its direct rivals, not to mention quite a few much pricier models. In our real-world testing, the 64kWh e-Niro covered 253 miles before conking out – a range that was bettered at the time only by the smaller 2018-2023 Hyundai Kona EV (259 miles). Just bear in mind that the e-Niro takes longer to complete a 10-80% top-up at a public rapid charger than many of its rivals – at least 45 minutes.
Inside, the e-Niro is roomy enough for four adults to travel in comfort. In fact, two six-footers can sit one behind the other without feeling cramped. At 451 litres, the boot isn’t as large as a Skoda Enyaq’s, but it’s bigger than that of a Kona EV of the same age. The dashboard looks smart, with slick, easy-to-use controls and an intuitive touchscreen infotainment system. As for creature comforts, the 64kWh battery was offered only with the two higher trim levels (3 and 4), so standard equipment was generous. Our preferred 3 trim comes with niceties such as a heated steering wheel and leather seats with heating up front and electric adjustment for the driver.
The affordability of the e-Niro when new means it represents even better value as a used buy. Prices start at just £12,000 for an early example, and for around £15,000 you can get a low-mileage 2021 model; that’s around £3000 less than an Enyaq of the same age. Yes, the Kona EV is slightly cheaper, but the e-Niro is a much more well-rounded car.
In the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, the e-Niro came fifth out of 16 models in the electric SUV category (just ahead of the Enyaq), with a fine 94.4% rating. On top of that, any used e-Niro will come with the remainder of Kia’s excellent seven-year new car warranty.
Best for practicality
Skoda Enyaq (2021-present)
Price from £18,000 Our pick 60 Suite
The Skoda Enyaq may be electric, but it remains true to the Skoda principles of offering plenty of space and practicality at an affordable price. It shares its underpinnings with the Audi Q4 e-tron and Volkswagen ID 4, and this means it’s comfortable and good to drive, with a respectable range.
The Enyaq offers two battery options: 60kWh and 80kWh. Although the larger battery gives a longer range (up to 339 miles on a full charge, officially), we think the smaller one is the better choice, because that model has similar performance and is cheaper to buy, and its official range is a still-respectable 246 miles.
Despite costing much the same as an equivalent ID 4, the Enyaq is plusher inside. As well as being pretty spacious for occupants, the Enyaq’s boot beats those of its stablemates (and most other rivals) hands down; we squeezed nine carry-on suitcases into it.
Best for luxury
Mercedes EQC (2019-2024)
Price from £24,000 Our pick AMG Premium Line
If you’re accustomed to flying business class, you’ll appreciate the Mercedes-Benz EQC. Long-distance comfort is its forte, and it’s supremely quiet at motorway speeds. The interior is dazzling to behold and the materials are mostly plush. True, it doesn’t feel as solidly built as the Audi E-tron’s, but the EQC has a much better reliability record.
The EQC’s real-world range of 208 miles (in our tests) is nothing special, being similar to the E-tron’s but well down on what its best rivals (and some cheaper models such as the Kia e-Niro) can manage. It’s much quicker and more luxurious than either of our other contenders here, though.
As you’d expect from a car that cost more than £60,000 new, equipment levels are generous, with our preferred AMG Premium Line trim bringing augmented reality sat-nav, smartphone integration and a panoramic glass roof.
