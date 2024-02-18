Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable electric SUVs

While some electric SUVs performed exceptionally well in our Reliability Survey though, others suffered a high proportion of problems.

Electric SUVs are designed to offer the best of both worlds: pure electric motoring and the practicality of the SUV body style. It’s no surprise, then, that it’s another fast-growing car class.

Our annual Reliability Survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, polls thousands of drivers on the dependability of their car. Our latest survey gathered more than 21,000 responses, allowing us to gather data on 178 models (up to five years old) across 32 brands.

Drivers were asked about any faults their car had suffered in the past two years. We also asked how much the issue cost to repair and how long the car spent in the workshop. We then used all of this data to create a unique reliability rating for each car.

Here’s how electric SUVs performed according to our latest data.