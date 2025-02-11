Longer range for revised entry-level Audi Q4 e-tron
Audi Q4 e-tron SUV gets new entry-level model with 201bhp and a price from less than £40,000...
On sale February Price from £38,540
Freddie Mercury once said, “the bigger the better, in everything”, and the new entry-level Audi Q4 e-tron is aiming to follow that wisdom, because it’s now fitted with a brawnier battery that promises a longer electric range.
The new entry-level variant of the Q4 e-tron, dubbed the 40, succeeds the previous 35 model which was taken off sale back in 2022, and sits below the current 45 model. It’s available in both SUV and sleeker Sportback bodystyles.
The Q4 40’s rear-mounted electric motor offers 201bhp, giving it an official 0-62mph time of 8.1sec. That’s more powerful than the entry-level Hyundai Ioniq 5, although even the cheapest Kia EV6 will give you more oomph.
Equipped with a 59kWh (usable capacity) battery, the Q4 e-tron 40 offers an official range of up to 263 miles in Sportback guise, up from the 212 miles that the 35 model could achieve with its 52kWh battery. That figure is cut slightly if you opt for the SUV, but only by seven miles.
For reference, most other rivals, including ones that wear premium badges like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Genesis GV60, offer much more distance. Those models can officially achieve around 290 miles.
The Q4 e-tron 40 can accept charging speeds of up to 165kW. At this rate, it will take 24 minutes to charge from 10-80%. Manual battery pre-heating has also been added, which should help optimise rapid charging speeds.
Inside, the Q4 e-tron 40 comes with Audi’s 10.25in digital instrument cluster, an electric boot lid and heated front seats as standard. It will also receive an upgraded ChatGPT voice control system that will operate infotainment, navigation and climate settings.
The Q4 40 will arrive in dealerships later this month. Prices for the SUV will start at €46,150, which equates to roughly £38,540, undercutting the Ioniq 5. The Sportback will be priced from €48,150 – roughly £40,210. That’s cheaper than the EV6 and the new Ford Capri.
