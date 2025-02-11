Longer range for revised entry-level Audi Q4 e-tron

On sale February Price from £38,540

Freddie Mercury once said, “the bigger the better, in everything”, and the new entry-level Audi Q4 e-tron is aiming to follow that wisdom, because it’s now fitted with a brawnier battery that promises a longer electric range.

The new entry-level variant of the Q4 e-tron, dubbed the 40, succeeds the previous 35 model which was taken off sale back in 2022, and sits below the current 45 model. It’s available in both SUV and sleeker Sportback bodystyles.