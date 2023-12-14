Used test: Audi Q4 e-tron vs Mercedes EQA

List price when new £47,090 Price today £29,000* Available from 2021-present

The Q4 e-tron in this mid-range guise has a spacious interior and a great official range

Mercedes EQA 250 AMG Line

List price when new £45,995

Price today £25,000*

Available from 2021-present

As an electric version of Mercedes’ GLA family SUV, the EQA's interior is just as dazzling as its conventional sibling’s

*Price today is based on a 2021 model with average mileage and full service history, correct at time of writing

If you're cooking up something in the current car climate, mixing a premium badge with electric power and an SUV body shape is a recipe for popularity. And, to twist the words of nearly every TV chef ever, here are two that Audi and Mercedes made earlier: the Audi Q4 e-tron and the Mercedes EQA.

The portion size is on the smaller side of the electric SUV spectrum, but that just makes them more affordable than many larger alternatives. At two years old, these cars dip below the £30,000 mark, too.