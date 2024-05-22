Genesis GV60 long-term test: report 3

I like the car’s autonomous driving tech , too. This works really well, and is easy to use: using buttons on the steering wheel, you switch on the cruise control, set the speed and activate the lane-keeping assistance. All the necessary information is shown through the head-up display, which is so clear that I rarely use the car’s main instrument display.

So when I’m sitting in traffic jams engineered by endless contraflows or closed lanes, the GV60’s seats soothe. In fact, while they grip me in place very comfortably indeed, they occasionally release their pressure for a few seconds before hugging me again. It’s a pleasant sensation and makes it more apparent just how good the seats are.

That’s a shame, because that screen is the model of clarity, and depending on the view you’ve selected, uses augmented reality to overlay the route the car is driving on over real-time footage from the car’s cameras. It’s a nice touch, and along with the graphics that show the positioning of other vehicles in the head-up display, gives confidence that the car’s autonomous systems are aware of their surroundings.

What’s less effective are the cameras which beam images from the door mirrors onto the instrument screen. They’re simply in the wrong place to be of much use when turning or changing lanes and are often totally obscured in heavy rain. Fortunately, the blind spots created in the physical mirrors aren't significant.

When I eventually get to the end of my journey, the remaining cameras do a fine job of enhancing all-round visibility. I like the birds-eye view of the car because it makes judging parking spaces really easy, and it’s possible to swipe a graphic of the car to get a 360deg panning view around the car. That’s a lifesaver to avoid kerbing wheels in What Car?'s tight multi-storey car park.