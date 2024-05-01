Genesis GV60 long-term test: report 2

The car Genesis GV60 168kW RWD single motor (Premium) Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor Why it’s here Can a sprinkling of ‘premiumness’ elevate the upmarket Genesis GV60 clear of the family SUV pack – and into luxury SUV territory? Needs to Be as comfortable and quiet as the best electric SUVs, yet offer the all-important tangible appeal buyers of premium models want.

1 May 2024 – Toy (sob) story

“Shout. Shout. Let it all out. These are the things I can do without,” sang Tears for Fears in the 1980s; 40 years later I’m feeling the same about my Genesis GV60.

I mentioned some of the car's avantgarde toys in my first report, but now some of them are becoming tiresome – leading to shouts of frustration. The GV60 is great, but it’s undermined by tiny annoyances I'm surprised to see in a near-£60,000 car.

First up: door handles which take a pregnant pause before popping out and are as awkward as offering an unreciprocated handshake. And if you walk up to the car to open the boot, the door handles refuse to present themselves as you approach and require a second prod of the key.