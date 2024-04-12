Genesis GV60 long-term test: report 1

Like prog rock, cars increasingly employ all kinds of eye-catching trinkets in order to elevate themselves above the rather more mundane. The GV60’s equivalent of prog rock’s dry ice is the gear selector that rotates to reveal an illuminated crystal-like dome when the car is switched off. Its noodling guitar solos are replaced by pop-out door handles. Its Hammond organ is its fingerprint and facial recognition.

Also like prog rock, features like this can be an acquired taste. My kids love the “spinny” gear selector and the seats that slide forward and backwards when the car is switched on or off hold a strange appeal for them. Me? I’m not so taken with these kind of theatrics, because I prefer to get in a car and, go.

That’s all very subjective, of course. What isn’t is that the Genesis is a very good electric SUV indeed. I’m comfortably covering around 300 miles on a charge, even more than the 280 and 251 miles it managed in our summer and winter EV range tests. A home charge takes around seven hours; find a suitably powerful charger and it’ll accept 233kW, taking 18 minutes to boost from 10-80%. The charging flap that opens and shuts electrically is a nice touch, as are the rows of LED lights beside the charging socket that indicate the charge level.

I’ve been able to travel those long distances in comfort, too. The electrically adjustable seats are comfortable and extremely supportive, there’s lots of interior storage and the floating centre console provides a great feeling of space. While the sloping roofline reduces headroom in the back, it’s more than enough for my two kids. It’s the ideal car, in other words, for my painful daily 150 mile commute – which can easily stretch to five hours – as well as general family duties.