Volkswagen ID Buzz long-term test
A less than cracking time with the VW ID Buzz leaves a chip on our windscreen...
The car Volkswagen ID Buzz Style SWB 77kWh Pro Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor
Why it’s here We want to find out if a more traditional MPV format can still make for an appealing and practical family car. And more importantly, if the funky styling can win over diehard petrolheads.
Needs to Offer effortless practicality to families, yet be the consummate commuter car
Mileage 9823 Price £63,715 Target price £63,715 Price as tested £68,255 Official range 255 miles Test range 260 miles
27 November 2023 – Cracking up
We all love chips, but when they’re in the middle of your windscreen they’re not nearly as tasty.
In my last report, I mentioned how Autoglass came out to repair a small chip in the windscreen of my Volkswagen ID Buzz.
That was on the Monday; two days later a rock was flicked up on the M25 motorway, causing another far larger chip with star-shaped cracks which grew at an alarming rate. This time, though, it was immediately apparent that no amount of repair resin would fix it – something that was confirmed during a second Autoglass visit.
So, as you read this, the Buzz has been whisked off to my local Volkswagen dealer for a £342.50 replacement screen (plus labour) – a surprisingly small cost considering the sheer size of the glass, and its integrated heater element.
Interestingly, the chap from Autoglass said that in his experience, taller vehicles are more prone to stone chips. But while lower, sleeker vehicles tend to get fewer chips, those that they do are often more serious.
