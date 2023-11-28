Volkswagen ID Buzz long-term test

Why it’s here We want to find out if a more traditional MPV format can still make for an appealing and practical family car. And more importantly, if the funky styling can win over diehard petrolheads.

We all love chips, but when they’re in the middle of your windscreen they’re not nearly as tasty.

In my last report, I mentioned how Autoglass came out to repair a small chip in the windscreen of my Volkswagen ID Buzz.

That was on the Monday; two days later a rock was flicked up on the M25 motorway, causing another far larger chip with star-shaped cracks which grew at an alarming rate. This time, though, it was immediately apparent that no amount of repair resin would fix it – something that was confirmed during a second Autoglass visit.



So, as you read this, the Buzz has been whisked off to my local Volkswagen dealer for a £342.50 replacement screen (plus labour) – a surprisingly small cost considering the sheer size of the glass, and its integrated heater element.