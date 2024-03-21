New Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX: four-wheel drive and 335bhp

Now, being a hot electric MPV places the ID Buzz GTX in a unique position, because it’s effectively in a class of one. In fact, the only cars which come close to it include the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N , Kia EV6 GT and Tesla Model Y Performance, all of which are super-quick electric SUVs .

Could the Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX be the craziest new car of 2024? Quite possibly, because it’s a performance version of the retro electric family car that we named our 2023 Car of the Year .

What makes the ID Buzz GTX slightly different to those cars, though, is the fact it will be available with five, six or seven seats. Currently, the ID Buzz is only offered in the UK with five seats and in short-wheelbase (SWB) form, but this is due to change as the long-wheelbase (LWB) model arrives in the UK this summer alongside the GTX version. A six-seat version of the SWB model will also be offered.

The ID Buzz GTX is powered by two electric motors; one drives the front wheels and the other the rears, making it four-wheel drive. The two motors combine to produce 335bhp, which means the GTX can sprint from 0-62mph in 6.5sec. That’s much slower than the Ioniq 5 N (3.4sec), EV6 GT (3.5sec) and Model Y Performance (3.7sec), but those cars are considerably more powerful.