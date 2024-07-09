Volkswagen ID Buzz camper to adopt California name

It will also feature a pop-top to allow additional headroom – and possibly provide extra sleeping accommodation. Key to this is the panoramic glass roof in long-wheelbase versions of the ID Buzz. The glass panel, which is the largest yet fitted to a Volkswagen, stretches around three-quarters of the length of the roof, making it an ideal size to maximise space in the ID California’s living accommodation.

Work is currently underway to fit out the ID California, but it’s likely it will incorporate a similar layout to the regular California, with a kitchenette, a rock and roll rear seat which will fold into a double bed, clever storage areas, and front seats which will rotate to form a living area.

The ID California is expected to be based on the ID Buzz LWB, which is 250mm longer than the regular vehicle and is able to accommodate an 86kWh (total capacity) battery. In the ID Buzz LWB, this can deliver an official range of up to 291 miles, although that figure will be reduced in the ID California due to the additional weight of the camping equipment.

It will also make full use of the ID Buzz’s existing bi-directional vehicle-to-grid charging technology, which allows the vehicle to supply electricity from an additional source, as well as receive it in the usual way. That means it will be possible for the ID California to be entirely self-sufficient when camping off-grid, and will reduce reliance on electric hook-ups at campsite, or the requirement to carry a separate 12-volt leisure battery.

A key area Volkswagen’s engineers are working to overcome is weight, because the ID Buzz LWB has a maximum payload of 596kg. It’s possible, therefore, that the ID California will use the twin-motor setup of the high-performance ID Buzz GTX, which increases power from 282 to 335bhp. Whilst the GTX’s payload hasn’t yet been confirmed, it does bring increases in towing capacity from between 1000kg and 1200kg (depending on version) to a maximum of 1800kg.