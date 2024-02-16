What type of licence do you need to drive a van?

But if you’re limited to category B only, then driving vans that weigh between 3500kg and 7500kg could leave you in hot water.

What does Gross vehicle weight mean?

Gross vehicle weight (GVW) is the way vans and other commercial vehicles are categorised, and it refers to the maximum total weight of the van and its payload combined.

You can use the GVW to work out how much weight you’re allowed to carry in the back of your van. Let’s say you have a GVW of 3500kg. If your van itself weighs 2500kg, that leaves you with a payload of 1000kg. Below that limit, you’re safe – but exceed that limit, and you’ll be breaking the law.

Just to make matters a little more confusing, GVW is also known by a few other names. So if you see the terms maximum authorised mass (MAM), permissible maximum weight (PMW) or revenue weight, don’t worry – they all mean the same thing.

Most of the vans you see on the road, from the plumber’s to the delivery driver’s, are below the all-important 3500kg gross vehicle weight (GVW).

That includes medium vans like the Citroën Berlingo, Ford Transit Custom, and Vauxhall Vivaro. Most large vans – e.g. the Mercedes Sprinter, Renault Master and Volkswagen Crafter – are also below 3500kg GVW – however, you need to exercise caution here, because some of the heavier-duty versions of these vans can have a GVW of more than 3500kg, making them illegal to drive with a normal car licence.

To be able to drive these heavier-duty versions, you’d need to have a C1 category on your licence. If you got your driving licence after 1 January 1997, that means you’d need to pass an additional driving test.