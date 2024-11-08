Vauxhall Movano Hydrogen: 311 mile range for new fuel cell van

“Pricing is a step increment," Millar said, "so it is a TCO (total cost of ownership) decision, [rather than being made purely on purchase price] and people will need to be quite specific that they need that [hydrogen] solution. For these, a volume of their vehicles will be BEV and a volume of their vehicles will be [hydrogen] fuel cell.”

He also acknowledged that the market for zero-emission vans will primarily be driven by electric models. “Vauxhall will be the only van manufacturer that will offer two very distinct zero-emissions solutions, and that enables fleets to choose which one suits best their operational requirements,” he said.

“BEV (battery electric vehicles) will be the dominant solution with LCVs (light commercial vehicles), but there are a number of operational situations where BEV just doesn’t work…particularly in winter. Hydrogen doesn't have that deterioration in winter.

“It’s an important contribution, but it’s not a dominant solution.”

The Vauxhall Movano Hydrogen will be available to order later this year, with first customer deliveries in 2025.