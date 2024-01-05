New vans coming soon

If you’re looking to buy a new van in 2024, there’s plenty to look forward to. Regardless of whether it’s a large van or small van you’re after, there’s a glut of new models hitting the market that promise refreshed styling and the most up-to-date engines.

Many of the new vans due to be launched this year will also feature the option of electric power, either with an all-electric battery-powered model (BEV) or a plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

And these versions will increasingly be worth considering, as for van users who can charge up at home or at work, electric power brings lower running costs compared with a traditional petrol or diesel-powered van – not to mention lower benefit-in-kind (BIK) taxes.